A SOUTH Belfast MLA has welcomed planning approval for 104 new social homes on the lower Ormeau Road.

Sinn Féin's Deirdre Hargey was speaking after Belfast City Council’s Planning Committee agreed the move on Tuesday.

The £25 million investment will see the units built at Havelock House, the former UTV headquarters.

“This is positive news, with over 100 new homes set to be built in our community," said Ms Hargey.

“Building more social homes will help cut waiting lists and ensure everyone has a safe and secure place to live.

“Sinn Féin will continue working in councils and the Assembly to deliver more social and affordable housing.”