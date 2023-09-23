Little Zoey in grand gesture for West Wellbeing appeal

FUNDRAISING EFFORTS: Zoey Mateer (11) set up a stall outside the Falls Park during Féile an Phobail

A YOUNG girl has raised £1,000 for an at-risk mental health facility in West Belfast in memory of her uncle.

Zoey Mateer (11) set up a stall outside the Falls Park during Féile an Phobail, selling a range of items from glowsticks to light-up glasses and lollipops.

Thanks to her fundraising efforts, Zoey managed to raise £1,000, which will be donated to West Wellbeing in memory of her uncle.

Robert 'Robbie' Mateer (19) was found dead at his Lagmore home in August 2019. He had taken his own life.

West Wellbeing has been providing invaluable mental health services since it was established in 2021. Located in the Dairy Farm Shopping Centre, the charity has been working to reduce the rate of suicide and help to improve mental health and wellbeing in the community.

However, due to funding, the vital service is at risk and has already been forced to reduce services by 60 per cent due to cuts to its budget.

Speaking about her fundraising, Zoey said: "My uncle died of suicide four years ago. I know so many people have suicidal thoughts and I want people to get the help they need.

"Everyone who came up to buy stuff were really nice and praised what I was doing.

"I managed to raise £1,000 which I was really happy with. I hope it goes a long way in supporting West Wellbeing and the work that they do."