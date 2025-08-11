1969: Donegal singer-songwriter Sean's new single inspired by his West Belfast parents

DONEGAL singer-songwriter Seán Feeny had released his heartfelt debut single ‘1969’ on – a poignant folk pop ballad inspired by family, history, and the enduring spirit of hope.

The song, produced by musician and composer Orri McBrearty, takes its name from

the year Seán’s parents married, weaving their personal milestone into the wider

tapestry of Irish history.

Drawing from the front page of The Irish News on his parents wedding day, 11th August

1969, the single reflects on a time of love and upheaval, as the North stood on the

brink of The Troubles.

Lyrically, Seán pairs the historical headlines of the day, from Apollo astronauts

returning to Earth, to news of petrol bombings in Belfast and calls for peace

throughout the North, with an intimate chorus affirming resilience: ‘We’re still here,

even if they told us we were never meant to be / We’re still here, working hard to be a

family / We’re still here, we’re still here.’

Seán said: “I wanted to write something that honoured my parents and the world

they stepped into as newlyweds. 1969 was a time of incredible uncertainty for so

many people in Ireland, but also a time of love and new beginnings for them.

"This song is a tribute to that and a message of hope for all of us, that despite hardship,

we’re still here, still standing, still loving.”

With its melodic folk pop sound and emotive storytelling ‘1969’ announces Seán as a

powerful new voice in Irish music, blending tradition with contemporary songwriting

to explore themes of family, resilience, and belonging.

For the accompanying official music video, Seán returned to his family’s roots in

West Belfast with filmmaker Charlie Joe Doherty to capture the places and memories

that inspired the song’s message and tribute.