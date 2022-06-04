The Popular is located on Bearnagh Drive, just off the Glen Road. The Popular has been serving the community for four years and has all your cupboard’s essentials.
They have a huge selection of scrumptious sweets, hot foods, and baked goods. It's always a hit with the schoolkids who stop in for a treat during lunch break.
Owners Ambrose and Lisa O’Neill said: "We are grateful for every customer that walks through their door and a hearty thank you to the community for their continued support."
The Popular is open to serve their customers from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day.
Pop into The Popular to support your small local business.
The Popular
121 Bearnagh Drive
BT11 8 Belfast