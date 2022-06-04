TOP OF THE POPS: Everything you need is close at hand at The Popular

Ambrose O’Neill and Debbie O’Prey of The Popular in Bearnagh Drive, off the Glen Road

The Popular is located on Bearnagh Drive, just off the Glen Road. The Popular has been serving the community for four years and has all your cupboard’s essentials.



They have a huge selection of scrumptious sweets, hot foods, and baked goods. It's always a hit with the schoolkids who stop in for a treat during lunch break. Owners Ambrose and Lisa O’Neill said: "We are grateful for every customer that walks through their door and a hearty thank you to the community for their continued support."

The Popular is open to serve their customers from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. every day.



Pop into The Popular to support your small local business.



The Popular

121 Bearnagh Drive

BT11 8 Belfast

Sign up to the daily Belfastmedia briefing to stay up to date with everything Belfast Subscribe to Belfast Media

Do you have something to say on this issue?

If so, why not submit a letter to the editor via this link?