50th Anniversary: Open-door policy for all customers at McAreavey’s Pharmacy on Falls Road

Always there with a welcome for all customers, McAreavey’s Pharmacy on the Falls Road at the bottom of the Whiterock Road

LOCATED on the Falls Road, McAreavey Pharmacy was taken over by Andersonstown pharmacist Orfhlaith McAreavey just 18 months ago.



The pharmacy is known for its welcoming and top-class customer service. Among its services offered, they include prescription collection and delivery, minor ailments, smoking cessation programme, blood pressure monitoring and passports.



They also continue to operate a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic every Friday.



“I worked here for 13 years with Terry Maguire before the opportunity came up to take over myself,” said Orfhlaith. “I am from Andersonstown so it is nice to serve the community that I am from.

“We put our customers and community in the centre of everything that we do by providing the highest quality pharmacy services, dispensing medicines in a safe way and offering sound lifestyle advice.



“We have a welcoming, respectful and highly professional environment. We are at the heart of the community. We have a great partnership with O’Donnells GAC and St Kevin’s Primary School.



“We operate very much an open-door policy which is very useful for people, especially nowadays when it is difficult to see your GP. We are so approachable. The staff are so well-trained in dealing with minor health conditions. We are just a really good community pharmacy. We make time for our customers.”



McAreavey Pharmacy, 505 Falls Road, Belfast, BT12 6DE. Tel: 02890 327140. Opening hours: Monday-Friday- 9am-6pm

Email: info@mcareaveypharmacy.com

https://www.mcareaveypharmacy.com