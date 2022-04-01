50TH ANNIVERSARY: Truly Fare: A cut above the rest

TRULY Fare is a family-run business established in 1986. Their anchor store on the Falls Road is a Pandora’s box of boys’ and girls’ childrenswear and christening wear.



It is also home to their communionwear boutique, where they stock an exclusive range of communion dresses, accessories and shoes.



Truly Fare ladieswear range can be found in their Kennedy Centre store. Offering a selection of mix-and-match essentials to the ultimate in ladies accessories, its scarves and handbags are modern, stylish and in high demand.



The Ormeau Road branch serves the South and East of the city with Cahill's Schoolwear. Truly Fare North Belfast customers asked and Truly Fare delivered as it opened on the Antrim Road in June 2021.

School uniforms at Truly Fare

Truly Fare is renowned for its Cahill's Schoolwear range and it currently provides for over 80 schools. Their quality and price is hard to match and never beaten. Cahill's Schoolwear is famous around the world – just ask the Derry Girls who champion the brand.



Branches: 397 Ormeau Road; 483 Falls Road; Unit 18 Kennedy Centre; and 395 Antrim Road.