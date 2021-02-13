Fred and Margaret celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day

VALENTINE'S Day on Sunday will be a special occasion for one West Belfast couple who will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary .



Married in St Peter's Cathedral in 1961, Fred and Margaret Brady, who are both in their eighties, first met in the Clonard Hibs on the Falls Road. Along with their family, they originally had big celebrations planned for their Diamond anniversary, surrounded by family and friends, but that unfortunately could not go ahead with the current lockdown restrictions in place.

The couple have three sons, Patrick, Sean and Jim, and raised Margaret’s sister Bridie's children after she sadly passed away.

ANNIVERSARY: Margaret Brady with a bouquet of flowers



The couple's son, Patrick, had planned to travel back home from Japan for the big occasion, but that has had to be put on hold.

The wider family can only leave gifts at the front door of their Oranmore Street home and see them from a distance to celebrate this landmark occasion.

When asked what it was that kept them so happy together for so long, Fred answered: “The love of my wife and my family keeps me going.”



Margaret on the other hand, who has described her husband as “selfless”, said that what has kept them happy over the past 60 years is Fred’s perseverance.



“I had boyfriends before but his perseverance with me is what won the day – and all these years later. It was the right choice, he’s selfless in nature and is always helping others.”