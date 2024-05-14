WATCH: Lámh Dhearg's Méabh sings her way to All-Ireland Scór success

ALL-IRELAND SUCCESS: Méabh McNeill receives her cup and medal from National Scór Chairperson Paula Magee and GAA Uachtarán Jarlath Burns

A YOUNG West Belfast woman has become the first person from a Belfast GAA club in nearly 50 years to win an All-Ireland senior Scór competition.

Méabh McNeill from Lámh Dhearg won the All-Ireland title in the solo singing category at the Senior Scór final which was held in Killarney over the weekend.

The prestigious competition was established by the GAA in 1969 with the aim of promoting Ireland's traditional pastimes and culture while offering club members the chance to meet up, have fun and represent their club.

There are eight events/disciplines in Scór that cover all aspects of Irish culture: Figure/Céilí Dancing, Solo Singing, Instrumental Music, Recitation/Scéalaíocht, Ballad Group, Léiriú Stáitse, Question Time and Set Dancing.

The competition is divided into two age levels, Scór Na nÓg, for young people under-17, and Scór Sinsear, for those over-17.

As with the All-Ireland GAA sporting championships, clubs taking part in Scór must first take part in a county championship. The winners go on to the provincial championship and then the ultimate test of the All-Ireland Final.

FAMILY AFFAIR: Méabh with her brother Fearghal, dad Joe, mum Joanne and brother Dáire

Following Sunday's success, Méabh has become the first person in nearly 50 years from a Belfast club to win an All-Ireland for solo singing category in the competition.

"I have been doing Scór since I was eight and this was my first time at the senior level," said a delighted Méabh. "I came through the county final, Ulster final and then the All-Ireland final.

"I am absolutely over the moon. I can’t believe it. I have no words. I never imagined winning an all-Ireland."

Brian Smyth, Chairman of Lámh Dhearg, added: "Everyone at the club is really proud of what Méabh has achieved. She has been singing since she was six and now she has an All-Ireland medal.

"The club welcomed her home on Sunday night and it was very emotional. She is a great girl."