63 apartments get the go ahead in the centre of Glengormley

DEVELOPMENT: How the new apartments will look

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has granted planning permission for a new £9million investment for 63 apartments and a retail unit at the car wash and Ferbro buildings site in the centre of Glengormley.

It's hoped that this new development will help address the high demand for housing in the area and bring more residents and shoppers to the town, as well as creating 100 construction jobs and 4four full-time jobs in retail.

The planning approval is in addition to recent announcements by the Council for £12million of investment in Glengormley over the next three years.

Councillor Sam Flanagan, the Chairman of Antrim and Newtownabbey Council’s Planning Committee, welcomed the development saying: “I am thrilled that permission has been granted for these apartments which will provide more homes and bring more residents and shoppers to Glengormley.

"The development will also transform this area in the heart of the town and improve its appeal to shoppers and visitors and create significant supply chain and commercial opportunities for the wider business communities.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Billy Webb commented: “The Council is delighted to have secured this much-needed investment for Glengormley. The support we are providing to Glengormley forms part of our overall strategy to attract over £1billion of investment to Antrim and Newtownabbey in the next few two-three years.

"We are well on track to achieve our investment target and create over 2,000 new jobs by 2025.”