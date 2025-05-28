Arrests will not deter us – Sue and Martine will be back protesting this Saturday

TAKING A STAND: Sue Pentel and Martine McCullough were arrested on Saturday in Belfast city centre and say they will be back protesting this Saturday

TWO women who were arrested at the weekend at a pro-Palestine demonstration in Belfast city centre say they will not be deterred from highlighting the ongoing atrocities in Gaza.

Sue Pentel (72) is a member of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign as well as Jews for Palestine-Ireland. She was arrested on Saturday morning along with fellow campaigner Martine McCullough (56) on suspicion of criminal damage following a protest outside Barclays Bank in Donegall Place.

The two women were released nine hours later on Saturday evening, pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, Sue said: "Every Saturday morning, we hold a peaceful protest outside Barclays Bank in Belfast city centre to highlight their complicit role in funding the genocide in Gaza.

"Barclays are underwriting loans to an arms company for bombs which the Israeli army are dropping on people. They are listed on the Israeli finance ministry's report as number five primary dealer.

"As for Saturday, we are limited in what details we can say. To put it simply, there was no criminal damage and we refute the allegations. We held a simple peaceful protest."

Added Sue: "We will not be silenced. There is a real war criminal, the Prime Minister of Israel called Benjamin Netanyahu. The International Criminal Court have an arrest warrant out for him.

"Our message to the PSNI is: would they arrest Benjamin Netanyahu if he sets foot here? He would definitely be charged with criminal damage and war crimes against humanity."

Martine McCullough said the incident will not deter both women and they will be back this Saturday for another protest outside Barclays.

"I am still pretty angry. It was an unnecessary arrest," she added. "In my opinion, pro-Palestinian protestors are being criminalised. Up until May 9, 14,000 medics and healthcare workers have been killed. There are hundreds of men, women and children killed every day.

"Last Friday, Dr Alaa al Najjar spent her days saving children’s lives, only to come home and find nine of her own babies charred and buried in rubble. Two still missing, nine of her ten children gone in an instant, the youngest was only seven-months-old, the oldest was only 12. Her husband and surviving child are both in critical condition.

"The names of her children deserve to be spoken. They are Yahya, Rakan, Luqman, Ruslan, Jubran, Eve, Reval, Sidar and Sadin.

"This is not a war this is the systematic destruction of Palestinian life and Israel’s depravity continues to reach new depths. We must not look away and we must continue to support Gaza and Palestine.

"We will be marching from Writer's Square to Barclays this Saturday. We have been protesting every week for the last six months.

"Last weekend's incident will not deter us. The PSNI nor anyone else cannot stop us from highlighting how the Palestinians are being treated. It is incumbent upon us to carry on."