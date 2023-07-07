Gerry Adams' personal tribute to Fra McCann and Alex Maskey

LAST Saturday Arás Uí Chonghaile was packed with family and comrades of Fra McCann and Alex Maskey. They were there for the launch of the latest Léargas book by Gerry Adams – A Belfast Tribute: Celebrating Activism/Ag Ceiliúradh Gníomhaíochais – an account of the life and times of Alex and Fra.

Belfast Mayor Ryan Murphy was on hand to say a few words thanking both for their work over many years and recalling their willingness to mentor him when he worked for Sinn Féin in the Assembly. He reminded the audience of the hardships and personal threats that Alex and Fra endured with other comrades when Sinn Féin representatives were first elected to the Councils in the 1980s.

He said: “In May’s local government elections Sinn Féin won 22 seats on Belfast City Council and 144 across the North. This is the largest number of republican councillors ever elected in the North and Fra and Alex played a central role in making this possible.”

Gerry Adams pointed to the 96 names at the front of the book – all of those from Belfast who have been elected as councillors for Sinn Féin in Belfast, Lisburn and on Antrim and Newtownabbey Council. Some have since died including Bobby Lavery, Gerard McGuigan, Tish Holland, Seán Keenan, Lily Fitzsimons, Paddy McManus, Marie Moore, Pat McGeown, Margaret McClenaghan, Martin Meehan and Damien Gibney.

Gerry Adams said: “This tribute could be written about all or any of them. It is dedicated to them all and to their families. And to the small teams of comrades who got them in and out of Belfast City Hall and Lisburn Council offices at a dangerous time when Sinn Féin representatives and family members were being attacked.”

The former Sinn Féin President and MP for West Belfast added: “This Léargas is about activism and the contribution Fra and Alex continue to make to the struggle for freedom and unity. Through more than 50 years of involvement they and their families have been through much. Alex and Liz – an activist in her own right, and the first woman to be interned – faced many challenges inside and outside of the prisons.

"Their friend Alan Lundy was killed in their living room. On another occasion Alex was gravely wounded and quietly, courageously carries those scars today.

"Fra too has endured much. On the run, beatings, internment. Digging tunnels in Long Kesh and crawling through the muck and the water. His friend and comrade Hugh Coney shot dead lying beside him. His brother killed. Later Fra became a blanketman. He and Janette have had to face many challenges.”

Concluding Gerry Adams said: “As activists Fra and Alex have helped build Sinn Féin to the largest party in the Assembly and the most popular party on the island of Ireland. We all owe them a great debt of gratitude.”

A Belfast Tribute: Celebrating Activism/Ag Ceiliúradh Gníomhaíochais: Fra and Alex is available from www.sinnfeinbookshop.com and An Fhuiseog 55 Falls Road www.thelarkstore.ie