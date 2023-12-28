GERRY ADAMS: A mixed and fascinating bunch at festive book signing

MALL TOGETHER NOW: Gerry Adams met a lot of different people during his Christmas book signing at the Kennedy Centre

I DID a book signing for Christmas at An Fhuiseog’s stand in the Kennedy Centre. It was a pleasant hour of banter and craic, meeting old friends and making new ones. Gerry Kelly was there just before me but he escaped when I arrived. So it was just me and the punters. And RG and Maggie, who was selling all matter of gifts for An Fhuiseog.

The book buyers were a mixed bunch. Grannies and Grandas as well as young couples or lone shoppers. Mostly locals with a few stragglers from out of town. From Tyrone and Tandragee, Kilrea and Dublin, two sisters from Australia, relatives of the late Albert Fry, Gael and renowned singer i nGaeilge. Some Newry neuks and a family from Dundalk.

There were even folks from North Belfast.

Everyone was in good form, including the wheel chair warriors and walking stick users. There was an epidemic of young people. Selfie aficionados. The TikTok generation. Full of craic.

And there was a boy named Jay. I noticed him hovering shyly around the table where I was seated. A dark haired neatly dressed young fella on his own. Eventually he approached our table.

"How much is the Black Mountain book?" he asked.

"Twelve quid," I replied.

He was obviously disappointed.

"I was going to get it for my Daddy for Christmas."

"How much have you got?" I asked.

He scooped a handful of coins out of his pocket.

"Six pounds and fifty pence," he replied.

"Give me a fiver," I said.

He hesitated.

‘I have to get my lunch’ he said.

But he wasn't being calculating. Or cynical. Merely thinking aloud innocently the way young people do when they have options to consider.

"What's your name?" I asked.

"Jay," he said.

"Wud you be available for negotiations at Hillsborough?" I mused.

"Give the wee lad a book," RG ordered me with a smile, the way he does when he gets all bossy and assertive.

So I did. Jay smiled angelically at us as I signed his book. I hope his Daddy liked his present. Jay is what Christmas is all about.

A happy new year to you and your Da and Mammy and all your family.

2024: Momentum toward unity polls set to increase

After weeks, months, of public and private negotiations it is still not clear as 2023 draws to a close what the future of the Executive and Assembly will be. The British government says it has delivered its final word on the issue. The various party positions remain as they were. We shall see what the New Year brings on this.

In the meantime, with or without the Northern Assembly, what we can be certain of is that 2024 will see the momentum grow for the unity referendum promised in the Good Friday Agreement. In addition, with a general election in the South on the horizon, the issue of a Citizens’ Assembly to discuss the future of Ireland will take on an increasing importance.

2023 saw the conversation on constitutional change gathering strength. The Sinn Féin Commission on the Future of Ireland concluded the year with its 11th public initiative. This time in the Galway Gaeltacht. There were also stalls at farming events, North and South, stalls at freshers' day in the universities and leaflets distributed everywhere.

Meetings are already planned for Fermanagh and West Tyrone in February and initial conversations have begun about similar meetings in the USA and Canada. Submissions to the Commission on the kind of future you the reader would like can be sent via the Commission website.

2023 also saw the emergence of a voices from the Protestant/Unionist/Loyalist section of our people openly considering, and in some cases advocating, the merits of Irish unity. The year saw space being created for people who think this way to participate in events held by the Sinn Féin Commission. Events were also held by the New Ireland Group which facilitated people from Protestant, Unionist and British backgrounds who support maintaining the union with Britain having their say.

In the past year the Derry City and Strabane District Council Working Group on Irish Unity initiated a consultation among ratepayers on Irish unity. The first phase of this consultation resulted in hundreds of submissions on the topic. There have been Irish unity working groups set up in Belfast City Council, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Mid-Ulster Council and Donegal County Council.

The SDLP’s New Ireland Commission also held a series of public events and the Irish News came out in support of a Citizens’ Assembly. Ireland’s Future worked hard during the year with public events attracting people from the business community and academia, as well as a series of meetings with political parties across the island.

On June 15, 2024 Ireland’s Future will be holding a major conference – Pathway to Change – in the SSE Arena in Belfast. Among those already committed to speak are Professor Brendan O’Leary, Jarlath Burns, President of the GAA, Mary Lou McDonald TD, Ivana Bacik TD, John Alderdice, David Adams, trade union leader Mick Lynch, Claire Hanna MP, Claire Mitchell and many more. Tickets are already available and given that Ireland’s Future past events have sold out now is the time to book.

In August An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar acknowledged that we are now "on the path to unification". He said that he believes “there will be a United Ireland in my lifetime.” Responding, Mary Lou McDonald urged the Irish government to begin planning for that future. Leo Varadkar, she said, has “correctly said that we’re on the path to Irish unity. The question and the challenge now for him and for the government is what are they going to do about that?”

Hoping you all had a lovely day yesterday .



All we want for Christmas is signatures on our letter. You can sign here 👇https://t.co/n9qHdl9ERL pic.twitter.com/le6xM2H71n — Gaels Le Chéile (@GaelsLeCheile) December 26, 2023

Throughout 2023 united Ireland activists have been involved in walking for unity, swimming for unity and running for unity as well as planting Crann na Saoirse – a freedom tree – in support of Irish unity.

Gaels le Chéile too continue to attract growing support from GAA grassroots members. A packed hall during Féile an Phobail in August heard a senior panel of Gaels articulate the importance being active on the need for a Citizens’ Assembly. The panel included Antrim Gaels Jane Adams and Paddy Cunningham, former Tipperary hurler Timmy Hammersley, Kerry native and former Offaly senior football manager Stephen Wallace, Margaret Flynn of O’Donovan Rossa and Niamh McElduff, Carrickmore footballer. Jarlath Burns, President Elect of the GAA, was in the audience.

Mary Lou McDonald, speaking at Sinn Féin’s Ard Fheis in November, said that this is the time for our generation to write the next chapter on unity – to build a new Ireland. She said: “Government must plan for democratic constitutional change. That means a Citizens' Assembly on unity. The day is coming when everyone on this island will have their say in referendums. Each vote counting equally, no vetoes, no shifting of the goal posts. Momentum is building, the conversation is live, history is happening now. Irish Unity is the very best opportunity for the future. In the words of Rita O’Hare, “We must keep going. A United Ireland

lies ahead”.

So, 2023 was a very busy year. Lots of activism. 2024 is already shaping up to be even busier. So join the campaigns for a Citizens’ Assembly and for the unity referendums. Have your say on the future and help shape the new Ireland.

Christmas Verse

I received this verse in a Christmas card. Very appropriate.

Our New Year Wish

Peace and justice where life is hell;

In Gaza, the West Bank and Israel,

In Russia, Ukraine and Afghanistan,

In South Sudan and Pakistan,

In Myanmar, Mali and Somalia,

In Yemen, Chad and Ethiopia,

In Cameron, Darfur and Syria

In Mozambique, Congo and Libya

In Lebanon, Kosovo and Iraq,

And especially, Nagorno Karabakh,

(The last is personal, as you may know,

For family there, a desperate blow.)

This list goes on, in this cruel time

Hope and history do not rhyme.

But wars must end and fighting cease.

Witness today, Ireland at peace.

So friends and family, far and near,

Do not despair of the coming year.