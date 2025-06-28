GERRY ADAMS: Iran attack another assault on international law

SHOULD we have been surprised by the decision of the US President Donald Trump to attack Iran? No. Shocked maybe, but not surprised. The weapons of mass destruction spin that was used to justify the invasion of Iraq two decades ago was already in wide usage by some western governments and sections of the media before B2s dropped so-called ‘bunker buster’ bombs on Iran. And we all remember what a disaster the Iraq war was for the people of that nation and for world politics. An estimated million Iraqi citizens died.

The attack on Iran was an act of aggression against a state that had not attacked the USA. It was in clear breach of international law and it almost certainly broke US domestic and constitutional law. Moreover, two nuclear powers – Israel and the USA – have attacked a nation that does not have nuclear weapons. And applauding in the wings are Britain, France, Germany and others who are colluding in the genocide of the Palestinian people.

Presidents Trump and Netanyahu have embarked on a course of military belligerence that has significantly raised the likelihood of a wider conflict and potentially worse. In the meantime, the slaughter of Palestinians continues, now moved down the headlines by other imperial actions. This is the time when nothing else seems to matter to stick by our principles.

Let’s keep demanding an end to this war. Let’s keep demanding freedom for Palestine and peace for everyone.

Mol an Óige

THE boys and girls of Rang A Seacht graduated from Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh last Friday. I was there in my capacity as a Daideo to one of the scholars. Our oldest lad’s oldest lad. It was a wonderful event. The assembly hall was filled with parents and grandparents, brothers and sisters, teachers and classroom assistants. Pilib said a few words as a céad míle fáilte.

He reminded us all that we are Gaels. Part of Gaelic society in Belfast. Part of the Irish language community here and across Ireland. Living our lives through Irish. Bringing our language with us wherever we go.

This was a big day for him and Niamh Nic Ionnrachtaigh and the other teachers. A big day for the school. This was the last day in Sléibhe Dhuibh for Rang A Seacht. Seven years of schooling through the medium of Irish. The line of gangly boys and girls was escorted into the assembly hall by this year’s Naíscoil pupils. The great wheel of school life slowly turning.

I remember well the oldest lad’s oldest lad’s first day. The day he started. He was following his three sisters. Now he is a big boy. Moving on. Then he was a new boy. Now the new boys and girls are seeing him off with the rest of the older ones. They did so with a song. A cheeky, defiant Slán, Slán, Slán song.

Pilib was as pleased as punch.

Ann Kavanagh, speaking on behalf of the parents, cried the whole way through her remarks. Tears of pride and gratitude. Then each of our young group of pupils was presented with their Rang a Seacht 2025 geansaí before going over to Niamh who then spoke directly to each of them as they stood beside her. She was amazing. She retraced their individual school journey. Reminded each of them of how their involvement in hurling or camogie or football or handball or music or drama or art took them out of themselves. How their confidence grew. How they cared for their classmates. How they became leaders. How all the pupils of Rang A Seacht grew individually and collectively during their seven years together. All through the medium of Irish.

And then Rang A Seacht gave us two songs before exiting to thunderous applause.

The future is bright. These young citizens are a credit to the visionaries from Ballymurphy who founded their school in an old chalet behind Whiterock Leisure Centre. They are a credit to their families and our community. And their teachers and their school. They are a credit to Ireland. But most of all they are a credit to themselves. Well done. And míle buíochas daoibhse.

Frankie's family album

When Frankie Quinn was sixteen his father gave him a camera and sent him along to the newly formed Camera Club in the McAirt Community Centre. The club was focused on recording life locally in the Short Strand/Ballymacarrett district, which was being redeveloped.

It was 1982. Large parts of the area had already been demolished when Frankie set to work. All of us who are interested in our local history have benefited from that initiative by his father and from Frankie’s work. Over the decades he has produced photographic treasures for us to contemplate and remember how things once were two generations ago, particularly in working class Belfast communities.

Frankie has won many awards and produced fine exhibitions of his work along with a number of publications. 'Family Album' is the latest of these. It is about his home place. The tiny nationalist district of Short Strand and Ballymacarrett in East Belfast.

VIBRANT: Alice and Lisa, 1987. The Short Strand of the past is brought vividly to life in Frankie Quinn's new book

In 1997 Frankie sent a selection of his images to his friend Gilles Peres in New York with a request for him to write a few words. They form the foreword of this book. Gilles is also an award winning international photographer. He too has contributed to the photographic history of the decades of conflict here. His foreword is worth quoting. He praises Frankie’s photographic skills and writes warmly of the people of the Strand.

He remembers the fancy dress party in the LESA social club as "the best party in Europe". He describes the people as having a "serious tendency to accept with an open heart anyone who is not trying to harm them. A warm love comes from the knowledge of this womb which is the Short Strand."

Well said, Gilles. Well done, Frankie. That’s what your photos in Family Album capture. The womb which is your home place and the people who make it what it is.

