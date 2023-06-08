A busy D.C. day for Michelle O'Neill

MICHELLE O'Neill was here, there and everywhere in Washington, D.C. Tuesday.

And she was here, there and everywhere a day before British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was due to do much the same thing.

Among those that met with O'Neill was Senate Majority Leaders Charles Schumer.

Said Schumer in a statement: “I was pleased to meet today with Michelle O’Neill, First Minister-elect of Northern Ireland.

"I congratulated her and the members of Sinn Féin for another historic electoral victory last month and expressed my strong desire that all parties respect the will of the voters and get to business forming a power-sharing government ASAP to do the peoples’ business.

“We spoke about my continued deep commitment to the Good Friday Agreement, which has done so much to foster peace, stability and shared progress for all communities, including the passage of my Senate resolution commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

"We also discussed my opposition to the so-called ‘Legacy’ legislation in the UK, which would undermine the rights of the victims of the Troubles.

"I look forward to working with First Minister-elect O’Neill, and all parties in Northern Ireland, to see the principles of the Good Friday Agreement be put back into practice and to build a better future for all communities.”

As well as meeting with U.S. officials and political leaders O'Neill also met with Irish American community leaders including members of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Speaking later Michelle O'Neill said: “There continues to be firm bi-partisan support for the Good Friday Agreement, and the formation of a power-sharing government.

“I have met with senior congressional leaders across the political spectrum. These include Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer and House Speaker, Kevin McCarthy and other representatives from both the Democratic and Republican parties.

There is enormous goodwill and a firm political focus from members of Congress on the North



“I had a welcome opportunity to brief those from both sides of the House and there is a shared and united expectation to see the outcome of last May’s Assembly election respected, and for power-sharing to be reset and government established.

“With the visit of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak the attention of Washington is firmly fixed on the North of Ireland this week.

“There is no question of the strong support from everyone I have met across the political spectrum and the US administration to see the obstacles to forming an Executive removed without further delay.

“There is a clear need now for the British and Irish governments to come together and demonstrate joint stewardship in advancing a plan towards restoration of the democratic institutions, and the implementation of the Good Friday Agreement.”