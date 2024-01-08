A busy term at Blessed Trinity College

BTC Cares – keeping the heart and soul of our school strong – has been in full force this term. Our wonderful staff and students finished term one, presenting two amazing cheques to charities very close to our hearts.

Friends of the Cancer Centre have been with us during Term 1, delivering very important training sessions to our whole school community on Breast and Testicular Cancer. Our fabulous senior students have made and sold ribbons and have held coffee mornings to support the work of Friends of the Cancer Centre at the Cancer Unit in Belfast City Hospital and have learned about the work of this charity in supporting those with cancer and their families, during treatment.

Our second charity, which was the focus of our Advent fundraising campaign, was the North Belfast Food Bank. We are proud of our long-standing association with this incredible charity which provides an invaluable service to the whole of North Belfast. Our students enjoyed quizzes, hot chocolate and our special Year 8 students experienced our annual Year 8 Disco – all supporting the wonderful work of the Community Food Bank.

In addition to these efforts, our BTC St Vincent De Paul group continued their work of collecting coats for the winter months and our Princes’ Trust group delivered hampers to local Care Homes. Our students have the biggest hearts in North Belfast!