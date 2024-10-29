A West Belfast haunting at the centre of new BBC series

IN June 1989, a family in West Belfast claims they are being tormented by a violent presence that seems determined to drive them from their home.

The Andersonstown News covers it extensively at the time, as neighbours gather outside to say prayers in the street – and the father of the family tells the BBC he was attacked and thrown down the stairs by a woman only he can see.

Reggie Chamberlain-King grew up in Andersonstown. He was terrified by rumours of the haunting, which became the talk of West Belfast.

Alongside the real life horrors taking place across the North at the time, stories of witchcraft, ghosts and devil worshipping were rife, but the story of a family apparently driven from their home by a violent spirit has never left him.

Thirty-five years on, can Reggie finally uncover the truth of what really happened?

Assume Nothing: A Belfast Haunting, a new four-part series, is now available on BBC Sounds.