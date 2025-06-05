Abolitionist Frederick Douglass to be commemorated in Lisburn

SDLP councillor Pat Catney has welcomed approval for a commemoration in Lisburn to anti-slavery campaigner Frederick Douglass.

Douglass spoke in Lisburn on 29 December 1845, while on a visit to Ireland seeking support to end slavery. He had escaped slavery in Maryland in the US in 1838 and became a leading figure in the abolitionist movement, touring extensively, including Ireland.

Councillors this week backed a £25,000 stained-glass window at Lisburn First Presbyterian Church. It will also recognise the visits of two other African American abolitionists, Reverend Henry Highland and James Watkins, who spoke locally in the mid-1800s.

The commemoration comes after a motion from Councillor Catney proposing a commemoration last year.

In 2023 a statue to Douglass was erected in Belfast city centre outside Rosemary Street Presbyterian Church where he also spoke in 1845.

Councillor Catney said: “It fills me with pride that Lisburn is taking this step to remember the day Frederick Douglass stood in our city and raised his voice against the horrors of slavery. This stained-glass window will be more than a memorial, it will be a symbol of Lisburn’s connection to a worldwide struggle for justice.

“Douglass’ speech in Lisburn happened at a time when our churches and public spaces were part of international debates about freedom, equality and human dignity. By commemorating that moment, we are also telling our own story, of a city that welcomed powerful voices for change. It also recognises the increasing diversity in Lisburn and the history that we share.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported this proposal, including the museum staff, church leaders and council officers. This project gives us the chance to educate future generations about our rich and sometimes overlooked history.”