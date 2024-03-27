Lisburn councillors back calls for Douglass memorial for the city

A LISBURN councillor has welcomed support from fellow councillors to examine a memorial to anti-slavery campaigner Frederick Douglass in the city.

Councillors on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council unanimously backed Councillor Pat Catney’s proposal on Tuesday evening. A feasibility study will now be carried out into a memorial in the Market Square area, near Lisburn Presbyterian Church where abolitionist Frederick Douglass delivered an address on Monday 29th December 1845.

“To receive unanimous support from my fellow councillors to explore a memorial to the abolitionist Frederick Douglass in the heart of Lisburn is hugely positive and sends an important message about the place we live in, the importance of remembering our shared history and opposing all forms of slavery that still exist around the world," said the SDLP man.

“Frederick Douglass is one of the most important figures in American history, his writings, speeches and work still have much relevance today and he is widely revered for his role in escaping slavery and helping to end it for his fellow man. That he came to Ireland and addressed people in Lisburn is something we should be very proud of, Douglass himself was outspoken about the impact this trip had on his life and I believe this event is well worthy of commemoration in our city.

“This memorial would also be a powerful symbol to the substantial number of people from a minority background living in this area, but who so rarely see their own history commemorated here in any meaningful way. Lisburn is an increasingly diverse and vibrant city and it’s important that we reflect this in our public spaces.

“I look forward to seeing the results of the feasibility study and working with my fellow councillors and council officers to see some kind of memorial put in place. I have no doubt that this would be a fantastic addition to Lisburn, enjoyed by both the local community and visitors alike.”