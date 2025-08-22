'Academic excellence' as St Dominic's Grammar School celebrates a week of exam success

ST DOMINIC'S Grammar School for Girls is celebrating another year of remarkable results at both GCSE and A-Levels.

Yesterday's GCSE results at the Falls Road grammar surpassed last year’s outstanding achievements. The success follows closely on the heels of the school’s impressive A-Level outcomes announced just a week earlier, underlining St Dominic’s reputation for consistent academic excellence.

Key GCSE Highlights:

99.4 per cent achieved seven A*–C grades including English and Maths

71 per cent of grades were A*–A

88 per cent of grades were A*–B

68 pupils (44 per cent) achieved nine or more A grades

115 pupils (74 per cent) gained five or more A grades

The number of A grades across the board this year demonstrates the exceptionally high levels of academic achievement taking place in St Dominic’s. The schools says these results reflect the strength and consistency of teaching and learning across departments, with pupils excelling in every single subject area.

Principal Mrs Orla O’Neill praised the students’ achievements and highlighted the distinctive ethos that underpins education at St. Dominic’s.

“We are immensely proud of our GCSE students, whose success reflects not only their hard work and determination but also the unique Dominican education offered here at St Dominic’s,” said Mrs O’Neill. “Ours is an education that develops the whole person. Rooted in the Dominican ethos, it nurtures academic excellence while also fostering leadership, confidence, resilience, and a commitment to serving others. The results this week and last week at A-Level are testimony to the fact that our students are thriving in every respect.”

Mrs O’Neill also paid tribute to the role of families and the wider school community in supporting the pupils’ success.

“These achievements would not be possible without the steadfast support of our parents. Their encouragement, trust, and significant contribution form an essential part of our school community, and we owe them our deepest thanks once again this week. Together—students, staff, and parents—we create the conditions in which our young people can flourish.”

St Dominic's pupils celebrating this week's GCSE results

There was similar success last week with the school celebrating its A-Level results.

At A2 Level, performance was particularly impressive. A total of 93.3 per cent of pupils secured three or more A*–C grades. More than half of all grades, 54 per cent, were awarded at A*/A, while 85.3 per cent of grades were awarded at A*/B. In addition:

5.9 per cent of pupils achieved four A*/A grades.

25.2 per cent of pupils attained at least three A*/A grades.

72.3 per cent of pupils secured at least three A*/B grades.

Seven students achieved four A*/A grades, while a further 23 secured three A*/A grades.

Performance at AS Level was also exceptional. Twenty-eight Year 13 students achieved straight A grades, with 12 attaining four A grades and 16 achieving three A grades. Overall, 39 per cent of all AS grades were awarded at grade A, and 72 per cent were graded A or B.

This academic success is particularly noteworthy given the unprecedented achievements on the sporting field over the past year, showcasing how St Dominic’s continues to strike the balance between academic excellence and a thriving programme of extracurricular opportunities.

Students have also excelled in securing places on top courses at leading universities and through competitive apprenticeship programmes. A significant number of pupils have been accepted onto degrees in medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, teaching, law, and many other disciplines, reflecting both the breadth of ambition and the high level of achievement across the school community.