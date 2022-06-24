Viva Las Belfast to hit the Opera House stage

DISABLED arts group Action Ability are set to return to the stage of the Grand Opera House next week with their new show Viva Las Belfast.



The drama group, which was formed in 2006 have grown to establish a core group of people with various disabilities who were keen to progress with drama further.



Speaking to the Andersonstown News, project co-ordinator Joe McNally said: “When we formed we initially contacted the guys at Féile and we did three shows in the Féile between 2007 and 2010. This included a two versions of Grease and the Wizard of The Falls.



“We then decided to see if we could take it to a higher level and so I approached the then Chief Executive of the Opera House at the time, Michael Ockwell and asked about the possibility of putting on a show there.



“After about six or seven months, we met up and we ended up producing our own version of Mama Mia called Oh Mummy Mia.



“We try to keep a Belfast theme to our shows because that really works for us.”



Action Ability were able to call on local comedian Tim McGarry who starred in their first two Opera House shows.



“Tim thought it was brilliant. He loved the whole concept and the cast. This will now be our seventh show in the Opera House.



“With Covid we kept the drama group going over Zoom as we didn’t know when the Opera House would be reopening. We kept in close contact with Ian Wilson who is the new Chief Executive and he has been brilliant.



“For us to have even been slotted in this year when they have just reopened is a testament to that relationship we have with them.”



As part of this latest production, the legendary Jim Brown and his band will be joining the cast for the performance.



“The show is a spectacle in itself,” Joe added.



“The story revolves around all of the greatest Elvis impersonators are coming to Belfast with some of them actually thinking they are Elvis.”



Among the cast of 26 will be 71 year-old West Belfast actor Gabriel Novotny who was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at the age of 50.



Gabriel says that performing with the group has greatly improved his confidence and he now feels like the Grand Opera House has become a second home to him.



Viva Las Belfast will be performed at the Grand Opera House on 28 June. Limited tickets are available.