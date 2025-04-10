Adams: Meta book claims in the 'hands of my solicitor'

FORMER Sinn Féin President Gerry Adams says claims that Meta may have used his books to train its latest AI model is in the hands of his solicitor.



The former West Belfast MP, who has written several books down through the years, is among a number of authors whose books and research papers are believed to have been used without their consent to train artificial intelligence systems.



A spokesperson for Meta said: “We respect third-party intellectual property rights and believe our use of information to train AI models is consistent with existing law.”



Responding to reports that his books were used by Meta, Gerry Adams said: “Meta has used many of my books without my permission. I have placed the issue in the hands of my solicitor.”

Mr Adams said the books include:

· The Street and Other Stories

· Before the Dawn: An Autobiography

· Cage Eleven: Writings from Prison

· The Negotiator’s Cookbook – Best Kept Secret of the Irish Peace Process

· A Farther Shore: Ireland's Long Road to Peace

· Falls Memories: A Belfast Life

· Hope and History: Making Peace in Ireland