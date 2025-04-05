Adventure awaits: Belfast City Airport on your doorstep

DESTINATION: The perfect break or holiday awaits from Belfast City Airport

READY for your next adventure?

Choose the better way to get away with seamless connections, exceptional service, and a hassle-free experience from start to finish at Belfast City Airport.

Whether you're exploring new cities, reconnecting with friends and family, or simply seeking a change of scenery, Belfast City Airport is located less than 30 minutes from your home, meaning your next trip is closer than you think…

A quick flight to Liverpool is your ticket to music, history, and culture.

Choose from up to two daily flights with easyJet and visit The Beatles Story for a journey through the band’s legacy or take a stroll down Penny Lane.

Step into the stunning Royal Liver Building, the historic Albert Dock, and swap walks through Colin Glen for Sefton Park.

From art lovers to music fans, Liverpool’s energy and cultural mix will keep you entertained for days.

Looking for fun in the sun? Palma de Mallorca is the perfect choice.

This Mediterranean paradise is home to stunning beaches, charming streets, and plenty of activities.

Embark on a trip to the Palma Cathedral, wander through the winding lanes of the Old Town, or enjoy the warm Mediterranean waters.

Or, for a splash of excitement, go to Aqua Park, one of the largest water parks in Europe, offering exciting water slides and attractions that are great for families and thrill-seekers alike.

Craving a bit of urban adventure? Birmingham, a city rich in industrial history and modern attractions, has something for everyone.

Tour the Jewellery Quarter for unique shops or enjoy a day at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

For something different, take a boat tour along the city’s canals or treat yourself to a visit to Cadbury World.

With up to six daily flights with Aer Lingus, Birmingham is within easy reach

Love art, culture, and modern city life? Glasgow offers a vibrant blend of all three.

Visit the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, delight in the stunning architecture of Glasgow Cathedral, or go on a walk along the River Clyde.

The lively West End is ideal for shopping, dining, and enjoying the nightlife.

Glasgow blends tradition and modernity, offering a dynamic atmosphere that caters to all interests and makes every trip memorable.

And if you’re in the mood for something even bigger, London offers endless possibilities.

From the iconic sights of Buckingham Palace and the Tower of London to the vibrant atmosphere of Camden Market, the UK capital never disappoints.

Stroll along the Thames, discover hidden gems in Shoreditch, or soak in the energetic vibe of Covent Garden

With up to 16 daily flights with British Airways and easyJet, London is always within reach.

Not only does Belfast City Airport offer direct flights to incredible destinations across the UK and Europe, but you can also connect to over 190 destinations worldwide.

Whether you're planning a city break, a beach holiday, or a long-haul adventure, your journey from Andersonstown starts at Belfast City Airport.

