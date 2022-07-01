Historic tours open at Clifton Street Cemetery

DESPITE all that has been lost, there are a number of impressive buildings and historical sites still visible today on Clifton Street, which continue to serve the local community of North Belfast and beyond. This includes Clifton House, Clifton Street Cemetery, the Belfast Orange Hall and the Indian Community Centre, all of whom are members of the North Belfast Heritage Cluster.



Clifton House, at the entrance to Clifton Street, was opened in 1774 as a Poor House and infirmary. It is a Grade A Listed building, and one of the finest surviving pieces of Georgian architecture in Belfast. Still in use as the home of the Belfast Charitable Society and care of the elderly, it is one of the oldest working buildings here. Visitors can experience the rich history of Clifton House, and listen to the stories surrounding the hundreds of people who sought sanctuary within its walls, on their guided tours every Saturday and Sunday at 11am.

This tour also includes a visit to Clifton Street Cemetery, normally closed to the public. Originally opened in 1797, the graveyard is the burial ground of prominent political figures and wealthy merchants alongside unnamed famine victims. All walks of life from Belfast’s history rests in Clifton Street Cemetery!



Across the road is Belfast Orange Hall. Opened in 1885, the hall continues to be used by the Orange Order today. Its statue of King William astride a horse is an identifiable and unique feature to all users of the nearby Westlink.

Next door we see the Indian Community Centre. The building was designed as a Christian Sunday School in 1889, but since 1981 has been a hub of Indian culture for the small, but growing, Indian community.



Each of these buildings are surrounded by fascinating stories pulled from the archives. Read them here: greatplacenorthbelfast.com/our-research/.

Will you share your stories and memories of Clifton Street with us? Email info@greatplacenorthbelfast.com.

