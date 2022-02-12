Apache Pizza is expanding and seeks new franchises

Apache Pizza is seeking new franchisees as it continues its rapid expansion across the North.

This is a fantastic opportunity for local entrepreneurs to run their own company as part of Ireland’s most recognisable and popular pizza chain.



Apache Pizza is built on being part of local communities and new franchisees will receive full training and operational support to thrive in their local area.



Previous business management experience is not necessary, although the company is seeking vibrant, self-motivated people with consumer-focused experience.



Applicants can apply online at www.apachepizza.com or by contacting Paul Walker, Franchise Business Leader for Northern Ireland at paulwalker@apache.ie



Apache Pizza currently operates 180 stores and employs over 2,000 people.