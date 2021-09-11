Culture Night is just the ticket with Translink

Culture Night Belfast is back this year with a new format and new approach thanks to the support of Translink.



Reinvented for 2021, Culture Night comes back to Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter with an impressive installation which delivers important eco themes, backed by Translink’s sustainable transport message, encouraging attendees to make use of public transport to travel to this year’s event from September 17 to 19 at Writers’ Square in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter.



The creative team behind this year’s Culture Night Belfast presentation, led by artist Gawain Morrison, revealed ambitious plans to create the Ogham Grove, a vast structural, lighting and sound installation that will fill Writers’ Square. The monumental, immersive sculpture will be accompanied by a digital trail which will create a whole new experience for Belfast.



Susan Picken, Director of Culture Night Belfast and the Cathedral Quarter Trust, said: “Gawain and his team of artists will transform Writers’ Square into what can only be described as a stunning, immersive cultural experience running between Friday September 17 to Sunday September 19.



“We are delighted to once again be welcoming Translink on board as one of our sponsors this year. They have been incredibly supportive to us over the last number of years and it is really exciting to be working with them as we move forward into a new era for Culture Night.

♻️Sustainability is an integral part of this year’s installation♻️



Everyone involved in the Ogham Grove project focuses on sustainability and making sure that the materials used in the installations are not just used and thrown away.



“The importance of nature and the environment is one of the key themes underlying CNB21 and sustainability principles have guided the creation of the Ogham Grove from its inception with materials being hired, re-used and recycled wherever possible and low energy technology utilised.



“We have also created an Environmental Checklist for everyone attending the Ogham Grove that we hope people find useful. Translink is a vital partner for us in all of this and we are proud to support them in promoting use of public transport, active travel and environmental sustainability.”



Damien Bannon from Translink, said: “We’re delighted that Culture Night is back in this new form for 2021 with such an important theme and promoting sustainability. With the countdown to COP26 – the United Nations climate change conference – under away, there is an even greater focus on the climate crisis and the part each person can play to make a difference, such as reducing our reliance on private car use.



“With events such as CNB21 embracing this message, we believe our own ambitions to reach net-zero across our operations by 2040 and be climate positive by 2050 are all the more achievable and we want to encourage others to join with us on this important journey.”



Attendees can enjoy a range of convenient, frequent and good value services, Translink’s safe and clean services are ready to welcome people on board whether they choose Metro, Glider, Ulsterbus or the train.



Passengers are remined to use hand sanitisers at stations, use cashless payments when possible and wear face coverings unless exemption applies.



Translink customers can enjoy £2.10 cash single or £1.55 Smartlink journey fares (City Zone), alternatively a DayLink pass is £3.50 for all-day travel, dropping to £3 after 9.30am.



Special tickets include the Metro and Glider Family Day Ticket – only £9 for unlimited day travel on any Metro or Glider service for up to two adults and four children; or Translink's Family and Friends ticket – only £22 for unlimited day travel on all Translink bus and train services within Northern Ireland for up to two adults and four children. Family and Friends tickets are available Monday to Friday (after 9.30amd) and Saturdays and Sundays (any time) and are available from the driver on the day of travel, from main bus and train stations or Glider ticket vending machines at halts.



This year’s Culture Night Belfast is supported by Translink, Belfast City Council, the Arts Council for Northern Ireland, Tourism NI, and Belfast Harbour Commissioners.

