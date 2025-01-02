Advice on quitting smoking in the New Year

THE Public Health Agency (PHA) is encouraging smokers to make it their New Year’s resolution to quit smoking and improve their health, with a range of free support available to help.

Dr Joanne McClean, Director of Public Health at the PHA, said: “The start of a new year provides a brilliant opportunity to make a fresh start and to quit smoking. Quitting smoking is one of the best things you can do to improve your health and protect people around you from harmful second-hand smoke. Quitting will also save you money, which is significant as people face tough times with the cost of living crisis.”

There is lots of free support funded by the PHA and for those who want to quit. A range of services that can support people to quit are offered through many community pharmacies, GP practices, HSC Trust premises, community and voluntary organisations and by Cancer Focus NI.

Dr McClean encouraged those who want to stop smoking to seek help and emphasised that they don’t have to embark on their quit journey alone.

“Studies have shown that you are four times more likely to quit with help. We can help support you with lots of tried and tested tips to make quitting that bit easier. We will look at coping with cravings, managing stress, avoiding weight gain and developing a healthy lifestyle,” she said.

“In 2023/24, a total of 9,196 people were reported to have set a quit date through the smoking cessation services in Northern Ireland. This year could be your year to quit for good and join the thousands of people across Northern Ireland making a positive change to improve their health.

“The short and long-term effects of ‘vaping’ e-cigarettes are not yet known.

“Licensed nicotine replacement therapies like patches, gum and sprays are tightly controlled for product quality and safety. They are a better option for your health than e-cigarettes, and can be provided for free through PHA-funded stop smoking services, which is also better for your pocket,” she added.

Five top tips for giving up smoking

Make a date to give up – and stick to it!

Make a plan. Think about what could help you stop smoking, such as using a nicotine-replacement product, and have it ready before the date you plan to stop.

Get support from your local Stop Smoking Service. Also, let your family and friends know that you're quitting. Some people find that talking to friends and relatives who have stopped can be helpful.

Keep busy to help take your mind off cigarettes. Try to change your routine, (and plan alternative activities for places you associate with smoking) and avoid the shop where you normally buy cigarettes.

Remind yourself that the money saved now from not smoking can be used for other things you or your family want or need.



For more information on the services available near you and useful tips to stop smoking, visit the PHA’s www.stopsmokingni.info website.