Aisling Awards: Celebrating Community Heroes while supporting public service journalism

A note from the publisher:

Now in its 27th year, the Aisling Awards play a unique role in the great city of Belfast.

They shine a light on the peacemakers, bridge-builders and unsung heroes of the city.

And, crucially, the proceeds of the glittering gala go to fund the Belfast Media Group’s public service journalism.

If you missed the Aisling Awards 2020, here's a video that was played at the virtual awards ceremony last night before @patcullen9 was presented 'Person of the Year' on behalf of nursing @AMMarley1 @RobertSowney @dinonadx @CoulterEdel @Karenbowes https://t.co/tBgNNLAdyU December 11, 2020

This year’s celebration will take place in the Europa Hotel on Friday 24 November.

We will, of course, have organisations and individuals nominated for awards across many fields of endeavour including sport, arts & culture, community, health promotion, Belfast Brand, business and education. You can nominate your unsung heroes at this link now.

We're delighted to have a strong roster of business partners led by Open University and including Cirdan, Movie House, Kennedy Centre, Foras na Gaeilge, TG4, Concentrix, Belfast International Airport, Argento and Sean Graham.

I can promise you another night of exceptional positivity which will showcase the very best of Belfast.

Nominations open for Aisling Awards 2023 https://t.co/9rK4N2Rh2c via @ATownNews — North Belfast News (@NorthBelfastNew) September 18, 2023

Local news is the lifeblood of vibrant, democratic societies yet, over the past decade and more the pressure on our finances has increased year-on-year.

The Aisling Awards give our supporters the opportunity to keep our digital and print presses rolling.

I do hope you will join us by buying your tickets online or by calling Amy on 028-90-611916.

I look forward to seeing you there.

Máirtín Ó Muilleoir

Publisher Belfast Media Grou