FÉILE 2021: The Fadgies are back by public demand

Aisling Ghéar are bringing ‘The Fadgies’ back to Féile this year.

"We got such a great response last year and it was wonderful to see the relatives who were descendant from Fadgies families watch and learn about their heritage. You could just see that it gave them a real sense of pride in their family and what they achieved in Belfast,” said Carrie-Anne McAlonan McCrudden, General Manager of Aisling Ghéar.



The Fadgies were among the original workers in Belfast’s busy markets in the 19th century. Native Irish speakers from Omeath on the shores of Carlingford Lough, they helped create the city’s first Urban Gaeltacht Quarter in Belfast .



Many of their descendants later settled on the Falls Road. It’s a fascinating insight into the period with some great characters around – Ailí Ní Mhuirgean was such a successful dealer she claimed, "I could thatch St George’s Market with £5 notes!"



Numbers are limited to ten. Meet in the Reception area at Conway Mil, 5-7 Conway St, Belfast BT13 2DE. A Bi-lingual performance – Irish/English

Duration: 35mins



Dates: Tues 10th Aug – Sat 14th Aug,

Time: 3pm

Tkts: £5

Tkts @ Eventbrite

Enquiries: 028 9020 8040