"YOU ARE LEADING THE WAY": Rev Karen addressing 28th Aisling gala

Rev Karen Sethuraman delivered the invocation at the 28th annual Aisling Awards ceremony in the Europa Hotel on Friday past.

The only female Baptist minister in Ireland, the Rev Sethuraman is currently a Pastor of SoulSpace, a Peace and Reconciliation hub, based in Belfast.

This is the full text of her invocation:

We all have a story and our stories make up the rich tapestry of who we are as a city

Stories of falling down and rising up

Stories of success and failure

Stories of gain and loss

Stories of trauma and brokenness. We are a wounded people...we know the cost

But there will always be beauty for ashes

There will always be those who dream

There will always be those who come together to create a better future for others to see — this is a glimpse of what can be

Tonight reminds us that light and hope will always break through

It breaks through and spreads throughout our city and communities...through each and every single one of you

You work tirelessly day in and day out to make our communities a better place to live

Through sport, environment, arts, Irish language, our youth and not forgetting our leaders in business

Thank you for being courageous — thank you for standing tall — for your grit and resilience — you are an example to us all

I pray we continue to place our shoulder to the wheel —

Restoring, Repairing, Reviving and Rebuilding our city to show that we as a people can heal

Friends, we see all that you do

You are heroes and this evening will honour and celebrate you.