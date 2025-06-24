JP Corry unveils refurbed Springfield Rd. branch, marking new era of growth and investment

JP Corry has taken the wraps off its fully refurbished and extended branch on the Springfield Road in West Belfast, completing phase one of the planned redevelopment.

This major milestone marks not only the transformation of two-century-old local institution but also the first significant investment in Northern Ireland by its new parent company, STARK Building Materials UK.

The Springfield Road site is undergoing a complete redevelopment designed to enhance the customer experience, with a wider product range, streamlined layout, and improved services.

Among the standout new features are a modernised, customer-first environment tailored to the needs of local builders, tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts, a hugely expanded product range and a contemporary open plan store in which to shop and meet with the specialist teams.

This redevelopment is more than a facelift, it’s a signal of the future for the business. It positions JP Corry at the heart of STARK UK’s ambition to deliver industry-leading merchant services across the UK and reflects a broader strategy of sustained, local investment.

Ciaran McConnell, Managing Director of JP Corry, says significant progress has been made at hte company in the two years since it became part of STARK UK.

New-look JP Corry premises on Springfield Rd.

“Marking two years since JP Corry became part of STARK Building Materials UK is a great moment to reflect on how far we’ve come in reshaping our business for the future," he said. "It’s been an exciting journey of transformation, and we’re proud of the progress we’ve made as we continue to build on that momentum.

“Despite ongoing challenges in the wider market and economy, we remain firmly focused on delivering planned improvements across our network. The changes we’re making are all about strengthening our offer for customers and creating a more agile, efficient business for the long term.”

Acquired by STARK Group in March 2023, JP Corry joined a company focused exclusively on building materials distribution. STARK Group, headquartered in Denmark with operations across Scandinavia and Northern Europe, entered the UK market with a bold vision: to revitalise and re-energise trusted names like JP Corry and Jewson, delivering excellence in local markets backed by the strength of a pan-European network

.

The Springfield Road redevelopment represents the first wave of this vision in the North – a modern 'Branch of the Future'. These branches are designed to serve as community hubs for the building trade, with smart layouts, expanded timber areas under cover, faster processes, and a comfortable space for trade professionals to refuel and recharge.

“From the start, we made a deliberate effort to listen and engage with a wide range of stakeholders, including customers and suppliers, to shape a clear direction for JP Corry," adds Ciaran.

"The progress we’ve made and the positive changes still unfolding are direct responses to evolving market needs, ensuring we deliver a strong and relevant offering across every sector we serve. It has been massively rewarding to have this valuable input from our customers, colleagues, and the communities that support us."



In line with that feedback, the Springfield Road branch now offers an enhanced range of products sourced through strategic partnerships both locally and across Europe. Customers will benefit from improved availability, greater choice, and a renewed focus on service, all delivered by a local team empowered to support the needs of their community.

“We have always been driven by a strong commitment to simplify the way in which we operate, ultimately making things better for everyone, from our customers and colleagues to the communities and charities we’re proud to support,” the Managing Director added.

As STARK UK continues to expand its footprint, investment in local branches like JP Corry Springfield Road signals a future where heritage and innovation work hand in hand.

Adds McConnell: "For now, customers are invited to come down, enjoy a hot breakfast, grab a coffee, and explore what the new JP Corry Springfield Road has to offer. It’s a new chapter for the branch but also the beginning of an exciting future for the brand and its customers across Northern Ireland."