JUSTICE Minister Naomi Long has described as “alarming” a 35 per cent increase in hate crime referrals over the past 12 months.

Figures from the Hate Crime Advocacy Service has found that in 2024/25 there were 1,369 referrals – up from 1,013 in 2023/24: largely driven by an increase in racially motivated attacks.

Naomi Long said: “In our society there must be a place for everyone – what there can be no place for is hate crime. As we look forward to 2026, I sincerely hope that we find ways to celebrate the positive benefits from our society becoming so much more diverse over recent years.

“Recent anti-migrant and racist attacks have exposed the extent of racism and hate that exists, underpinned by blind prejudice and negative attitudes, often driven by misunderstanding or worse, mis- and disinformation. As a society, we have to counter not only the violence, but the attitudes and the misinformation that creates fertile ground in which mistrust, prejudice and hatred can flourish.

“I want to emphasise the importance of reporting hate crime and speaking out against it. You can report incidents directly to the police, either by phone or online, or to experienced hate crime advocates at the Hate Crime Advocacy Service or anonymously by calling Crimestoppers. There is help and support and I would encourage people not to suffer alone.”

Minister Long made the comments during a visit to the Hate Crime Advocacy Service (HCAS), which is funded by the Department of Justice and PSNI and based at Victim Support NI. The Minister also had the opportunity to hear directly from hate crime advocates.

Coordinated by Victim Support NI, the service is delivered in partnership with Migrant Centre NI, Disability Action and The Rainbow Project.

The Minister added: “I want to take this opportunity to recognise the work of the Hate Crime Advocacy Service, which plays an important role in supporting victims of hate crime through the criminal justice process, offering a safe and confidential space and signposting to other services such as housing, health and psychological support. While my ambition is that our society will one day no longer require this service, for as long as we do, it is encouraging to know that victims of hate crime can seek and receive this vital support at such a distressing time.”

The Minister during her visit to the Hate Crime Advocacy Service

Anna Pustelnik, the Hate Crime Project Manager at HCAS commented: “Victim Support NI is grateful to the Minister for her recognition of the Hate Crime Advocacy Service’s achievements over the past four years. Since 2021, the consortium has worked hard to develop and deliver a victim-centred and needs-based approach to those who have experienced any form of hate incident or crime.

“We have seen an increase year on year of referrals to the service, and we continue to deliver a high-quality service despite significant increasing demands on our current resources.

“We welcome the Minister’s recognition of the importance of the work undertaken by the Hate Crime Advocacy Service. We know, through our first-hand experience of working with victims of hate crime, of the devastating impact it has on the lives of victims. The need for change is never more prevalent as now. As supporters of the recommendations set out by Judge Marrinan we welcome the upcoming legislation for victims of hate crime through the Sentencing Bill and the Victims and Witnesses of Crime Bill. We believe this will lead to a positive change for victims of hate crime in Northern Ireland.”