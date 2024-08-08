All Saints College - Post 16 Enrolment

Opportunities in A Level, BTEC and many other Level 3 Awards

Interviews commence Thursday 22nd August

This is an exciting time for education in our community and we are particularly excited at the announcement that plans are now being drawn up for our new school building.

Our Post 16 courses are flexible and specially tailored to meet your requirements.

Our new curriculum guarantees strong academic and vocational choices with various pathways and progression to training, university or full-time employment.

Post 16 students are based in our POST 16 Centre on Beechmount Avenue.

For further details contact All Saints College:

T: 02890 240937 to discuss the various pathways and opportunities that we offer.

