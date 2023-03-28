Alliance welcome withdrawal of McDonald's application in Newtownbreda

SOUTH Belfast Alliance Councillor Michelle Guy has spoken of her “delight” at the withdrawal of plans for a new McDonald’s in Newtownbreda.



The proposal for the new fast food outlet in the car park of the huge Newtownbreda Tesco came up against significant support in the district.



Councillor Guy and her Alliance colleague, local election candidate Martin McKeever, opposed the plans, acting on the concerns of residents in the area.



“I am delighted that McDonald’s has listened to the valid objections of the local community and withdrawn this application,” said Cllr Guy.



“As representatives for the area, we acted proactively and articulated the concerns of the residents to McDonald’s and Council planners, highlighting the negative impact such a restaurant would have.

"Many constituents felt that there would be issues with traffic, noise, litter, and vermin and that it would be detrimental to the health of local schoolchildren."



Mr McKeever added: “This is a major win for the area, and it was clear that there was no support for this application amongst residents.

"I am pleased that working alongside Paula Bradshaw MLA and Kate Nicholl MLA, we have managed to successfully oppose this application.



“I am hopeful that another proposal will not be resubmitted and confident that the community will find this welcome news reassuring."