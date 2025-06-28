Soccer: Switch to summer football could offer Reds a brighter future

CLIFTONVILLE make the trek to Gibraltar in three weeks’ time as they gear up for another season of European football when they face St Joseph’s in the opening qualifying round of this season’s Europa Conference League.

The Reds have limited time for preparation as they will face just the two official pre-season friendlies as they welcome Loughall and Dundela to Solitude on the 28th of June and 3rd of July before welcoming Derry City for Joe Gormley’s testimonial two days before they begin their European escapades.

The question on everyone’s mind should be what the IFA can do to help clubs in this part of the world improve and maintain their push forward in Europe. With one way being the proposal of switching the season schedule in favour of a Summer League.

The thought of European Group Stage football is one that Cliftonville fans might not fathom beyond their wildest dreams, but since its inception in 2021 the Europa Conference League has managed to break down barriers which prevented smaller nations in their quest for European success.

Last season saw the first Irish Premiership side qualify after Larne defeated Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar to earn a group-stage campaign for the first time. And our southern counterparts have had resounding success in the third tier with Shamrock Rovers reaching the knock-out phase last season, only to be knocked out after a shoot-out at the hands of Molde, despite a famous away win in Norway.

The improvement that League of Ireland clubs have made in Europe could very well be down to the fitness levels of clubs attributed to being mid-season in their campaign.

They are not the only league to use the summer calendar with Finland, Latvia, Iceland, Gibraltar, Faroe Islands and Moldova all using the same format, and subsequently have all had clubs qualified for the group stages of a UEFA competition for the first time since 2021.

Belfast Media spoke with several Reds this week, from season ticket holders to club members, to gauge if the switch could be pivotal for the Solitude men and whether fans would benefit from the schedule re-fix.

🇬🇮 Cliftonville will face St Joseph's in the UEFA Conference League first qualifying round.



— Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) June 17, 2025

Club Member Paul O’Neill spoke on the issue believing that most Cliftonville supporters would welcome the idea of a summer fixture list.

"To be honest I think most fans would welcome it, I don’t speak for everyone but the switch to a summer schedule has benefitted the southern leagues and the ability to go into European games match sharp and fit, rather than starting up again after a gruelling campaign," he said.

The life-long club member also mentioned that the summer switch could help de-congest the schedule of Irish Premiership sides.

"There is an argument to be made that the number of postponements we must face every season during the winter period is ridiculous. Adverse weather destroys our pitches, and we have a limited number of good surfaces in the league so there is a huge benefit to that in the summer," concluded Paul.

Cliftonville regular Michael Devenny also added his voice on the potential switch to a March start and how it could improve the standard of the league.

"It’s great to see them (southern clubs) play in Europe, and obviously you have the Christmas schedule, but the idea of summer football is a great one, I think anyway. It gives you a chance to have strength and fitness before tackling Europe and also I think the attendances would shoot up, especially if you get a nice period of weather from April to August, schools off and nicer weather, it’s a perfect combo if you ask me," he said.

Shamrock Rovers will face St Joseph's of Gibraltar or Cliftonville in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers!☘️
— Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@reptracker) June 18, 2025

Life-long season ticket holder Paddy Farrell believes he would miss the novelty of the festive period.

"I do think it would help any chance of European football and maybe even help win the league with the money that comes with that of course. But there is something magical about watching the Reds take on the Blues or the Crues on Boxing Day," he said.

"I’ve travelled from Ballymena with my father every Saturday since I was a youngster. It’s part of the routine, and every summer we book the European getaway, which is special, but I think we’d lose our routine for a large chunk of the year.

"There is something special about freezing your backside off at Windsor Park in November or heading to The Oval to watch a snow-filled pitch, that’s something I appreciate and that makes it different."

The argument on the competitive front is most certainly in favour of the brighter evenings and sun-soaked pitches to strengthen the club's hand on the continent.

Should the North Belfast club overcome St Joseph’s in round one, an all-island clash awaits with Shamrock Rovers being pulled out of the hat in last week’s Round Two draw.

The Reds will be hopeful they can do one better than last season’s first round exit. The financial windfall of progression to the second stage is an eye-watering one, totalling a prize pot of €850,000; a sum which could open the purse strings for some transfer activity ahead of the league’s opener in August.