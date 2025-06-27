GAELIC GAMES: St Paul's U-15 camogs win Derry Féile Championship

ST PAUL'S U-15 Camóg's were crowned champions this Sunday, after they defeated Derry natives Loup in the Féile final at the Owenbeg GAA Centre of Excellence.



The girls fought bravely throughout the tournament proving they were truly the best after they managed to overcome a group-stage loss to their final opponents in order to win the cup in Owenbeg.

The Shaws Road side had a tough group stage battle where they managed to overcome St Lazarine's (Co Laois) and Castletown (Westmeath) in their opening two fixtures.

The girls secured a victory in the opener with a 0-6 - 0-1 victory over the Laois side, before clinching another tight affair against Castletown with the score finishing 1-5 - 1-3 in favour of the West Belfast club.

Then girls narrowly lost to their eventual final opponents Loup by three points with a 0-4 - 0-1 scoreline.

St Paul's faced the tough challenge of Derry side Dungiven in the semi-final, with their opponents striking a goal late on to take the lead by two points, however, in the last minute of the game Grace Gamble pucked the ball into the goal to win the game for her side.

The final set up an interesting rematch with the only side to have managed to beat the red and white hoops earlier in the group. Loup were strong favourites being the home side, but St Paul's never let the home crowd deter them from victory.

Captain Ellie Lynn's red card saw her side reduced to 14 players, after an early goal from Éabha Vallely had given St Paul's the lead.

Loup led by a single score with also the extra player at the break, with it all to play for in the remaining half St Paul's remained confident of success.

Their work-rate was unmatched and a goal from Lucia Murphy got them up and running once again. The game was a tight one as Loup held on to their lead for most of the game.

In the final few minutes Aoibhínn McDonnell stepped up and struck a 20-yard effort into the goal, clinching victory for St Paul's.

As the final whistle blew, celebrations went wild from both players and staff with tears and unbridled joy taking over the girls as they achieved something truly special.