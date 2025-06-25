GAELIC GAMES: St John's aim to protect slender lead over Rossa

CRUNCH ENCOUNTER: St John's hope to pull away from pursuers Rossa at the top of Division One

WEDNESDAY evening sees the return of the Antrim Club Hurling leagues with the final two fixtures in the league campaign and the small matter of a top-two clash in Division One as St John’s welcome Rossa to Corrigan Park.

Belfastmedia.com will be offering LIVE match commentary, with scores as they go in from the county stadium.

Rossa and St John’s meet for the first time since May in the league. The Johnnies ran out victors at Rossa Park, but it was anybody's game and a margin of just a single score separated the sides. The league hangs in the balance on Wednesday evening with St John’s slender lead of two points keeping them ahead of the chasing pack.

Elsewhere in the midweek fixtures we have Ballycastle making the short trip to face Loughiel. Both sides will be hopeful of victory as the top five in the division sit just two points off the leaders, with Loughiel, Rossa and Dunloy holding a game-in-hand card as the season heads for the sunset.

In the bottom half of the division, St Enda’s travel to County Down as they face Ballygalget. A win for the Glengormley side would ensure safety above Ballycran at the foot of the table with St Enda’s hopeful of claiming only their third victory in a poor league campaign they'll want to put behind them.

Division Two saw the league wrapped up last week after Glenariff Oisins convincingly beat Glenarm to seal what had looked inevitable for weeks. Eyes will keenly switch to the bottom half of the table where Glenarm welcome Sarsfields as their battle to keep their spot in Division Two continues.

St Gall’s look to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Bredagh when they entertain Carey Faughs at Milltown. Fellow Westies St Paul’s will be hoping to steer clear of the relegation zone as they host Bredagh at Shaws Road.

The third tier sees Davitts travel to face St Enda’s II, before Gort na Móna welcome Lamh Dhearg.

Meanwhile, the third tier of Antrim league football has an intriguing clash on offer. High-flying St Agnes’ know that if they avoid defeat at home to second-place Laochra Loch Lao the title and promotion to the second division are confirmed.

Antrim Hurling League Division 1

WEDNESDAY

St John’s v Rossa – LIVE from Corrrigan Park (7:30pm)

Portaferry v Ballycran – Portaferry (7:30pm)

Ballygalget v St Enda’s – Ballygalget (7:30pm)

THURSDAY

Loughiel Shamrocks v Ballycastle – Loughiel (7:30pm)

Antrim Hurling League Division 2

WEDNESDAY

St Paul’s v Bredagh – Shaws Road (7pm)

Glenarm v Sarsfields – Glenarm (7:15pm)

St Gall’s v Carey Faughs – Milltown (7:15pm)

Antrim Hurling League Division 3

WEDNESDAY

Gort na Móna v Lamh Dhearg – Páirc Mhic Ionnrachtaigh (7:30pm)

St Enda’s v Davitts (7.30) – Páirc Naomh Eanna