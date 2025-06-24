SOCCER: Cliftonville Ladies are headed to Kosovo in Champion's League opener

EURO GLORY: The Reds will be hoping to overcome the first hurdle in Europe at the end of July

TUESDAY morning saw UEFA delegates meeting once again as the draw for the opening stages of the UEFA Women’s Champion’s League was made in Nyon, Switzerland.

The UEFA headquarters kicked off the campaign last week when the draws for the men’s equivalent were made, with Cliftonville set for Gibraltar to face St Joseph’s in three weeks’ time. This week was the turn of the ladies as the Reds women found their fate, as they are set to face Mitrovica in the first qualifying round in this season’s Champion’s League.

The 2024 campaign saw the Reds Ladies clinch a domestic treble after hammering Lisburn Rangers 5-0 at Windsor Park in November to win the Women’s Challenge Cup just a few months prior they managed another victory against their opponents in the League Cup final.

🇽🇰 Cliftonville Ladies will face Mitrovica of Kosovo in the first qualifying round of the Women's Champions League.



➡️ https://t.co/7Cv95ggkh3 pic.twitter.com/Ko3tq1z0Xm — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) June 24, 2025

In the women’s Irish Premiership they managed an impressive feat as they won every league game, clinching the title with 16 wins from 16 matches to lift the league crown and guarantee qualification with Europe’s elite.

Cliftonville face the Kosovan champions with the winner of the tie scheduled to be played on Wednesday 30 July, with the winners advancing to take on Lanchkhuti of Georgia in the Group Six final.

The second qualifying round they will face Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava, before a final round against Gintra of Lithuania or Romanian side Farul Constanta should they overcome the previous two ties.

The Reds will be looking to start their European campaign off well. After an unbeaten start to their league campaign this season they will be confident they can overcome their European counterparts as they look forward to the match-up on July 30th.