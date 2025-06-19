Gaelic Games: St Brigid’s dominate St Gall’s to clinch top four spot

Antrim Club Football League Division One

St Gall’s 1-10 St Brigid's 1-17

IT was an all-Belfast affair at De La Salle Park on Wednesday evening as St Gall’s welcomed St Brigid’s in Division One.

The home side’s chances of a top four spot are all but dead after St Brigid’s dominated proceedings to clinch a seven-point victory, cementing them in the top four as they strive for league glory.

Broadcast LIVE on Belfast Media, both sides came into the clash in opposite veins of form. The South Belfast side entered the tie in fourth place after back-to-back wins including a huge win against league leaders Cargin before the ten-day break.

St Gall’s on the other hand sat in sixth spot, four points off their opposition in the title play-off positions, and have been the league strugglers of late after a high-flying start was met with a recent winless run of three games, including a shock defeat at the hands of newly promoted St Paul’s back in May.

It was the travelling side who started off the better after points from John Morgan and Paul Bradley in the opening four minutes of the game. Enda Downey then increased their lead over the home side to three points before brother Shea Downey struck an effort after he cut inside from the left hand-side and evaded the St Gall’s backline to strike between the uprights.

The home-side did eventually get their score tally up and running when Aodhan Gallagher clipped a lovely effort over from inside the 21-yard line as St Brigid’s early dominance kept the home side to a single score in the opening ten minutes.

Daniel Quinn doubled the Milltown men’s tally on the 11th minute, but JJ Higgins was on hand to reply instantly before Enda Downey fisted his effort over the bar from close range extending the Biddies lead to four.

St Brigid’s came close to opening their goal account when Joe Downey attempted to catch-out St Gall’s shot-stopper Kevin Niblock when the sweeper keeper lost possession in the middle of the park. Downey’s effort was a poor one as the midfielder sliced his shot which inevitably trickled wide past the post, much to the relief of Niblock.

The midfielder would then strike on the 20-minute mark for his side as his effort from range was accurately thumped over the black spot keeping St Brigid’s grip firmly on proceedings. Higgins struck his second of the evening before St Gall’s did show a glimmer of fight after Liam Lynn’s well hit strike soared over the bar.

Moments before the break St Gall’s had their cries for a penalty waved away despite what looked like a potential penalty.

Brendan Bradley broke past the stern St Brigid’s defence, as the forward attempted to pull the trigger it seemed he was impeded inside the box with his effort flashing wide. Referee Kevin Park thought otherwise opting for a goal-kick in favour of the away side.

St Gall’s did pull the score within five after Bradley and Quinn were able to strike for a point apiece, but St Brigid’s had the final say in the half after Peter King’s looping effort was tipped over the bar by Niblock in the St Gall’s goal to add another point for the away side.

At the mid-way point the home-side trailed by five scores with plenty still to play for in the game but the South Belfast side did not look like letting up their control of the game as the ended the half on top.

St Gall’s inability to hold possession looked to have been at their own detriment with St Brigid’s showing serious quality in that aspect of the game.

The Biddies were straight out of the blocks in the second period thanks to a score from Paul Bradley in the opening 30 seconds of the game. The St Brigid’s star-man put his stamp on the game early in the second half as he pointed another two in as many minutes increasing his personal tally 0-5.

Callum Walsh managed to strike some fear into the St Brigid’s side as he scored a goal on the 38th minute to reduce the deficit to four points.

The St Gall’s full-forward collected a fantastic flick on from Conn Doherty who batted the ball into the path of his attack partner. Walsh managed to jink past his man and sent the keeper packing as he drilled his effort into the empty St Brigid’s net.

Colm Walsh got the St Gall's goal

Walsh was on target once again but this time his effort went over the bar, the forward looked a shoo-in for another goal after a scrappy clearance from St Brigid’s fell to the St Gall’s forward, but his effort was hit with too much force as it flew over the bar adding just the point for his side.

The momentum looked to have briefly swung in favour of the home side after they seemed to pick up the pace in their attacking play, but that was short-lived.

Ronan Boyle managed to strike a point after a lengthy spell of possession for the away side in their attempt to regain control of the affair.

The final nail in the coffin for St Gall’s came when St Brigid’s substitute Ryan Tweedy increased the gap back to six points. The forward lashed his effort into the bottom right corner of the goal with ten minutes left of the game.

St Gall’s did attempt to keep within touching distance thanks to a two-pointer from Daniel Quinn, but the streetwise St Brigid’s did not falter as they saw the game out with a disciplined final five minutes as the South Belfast side held on to clinch a convincing seven-point victory.

The West Belfast side slump to a fourth consecutive defeat, virtually eliminating any chances of a title play-off. As for the away side, St Brigid’s have given themselves an almost guaranteed chance for further league glory this season should they prevail in the Division One League play-off.

ST GALL'S: K Niblock, C McGirr, T Keenan, J McCaffrey, R Wilson, C McCabe, A Gallagher 0-1, L Lynn 0-1, G O'Neill, M Murray, B Bradley 0-1, D Wilson, C Walsh 1-1, C Doherty, D Quinn 0-6 (0-2F, 1x2p).

Subs: M Crossan, E McCurdy, N McCurdy, J Mervyn, S Adams, G Adams, C Ryan

ST BRIGID'S: D Heery, J Toner, O Downey, S Doyle, S Downey 0-1, J Morgan 0-1, R Carleton 0-1, P Finegan, J Finegan, R Boyle 0-1, D Quinn, P King 0-2 (0-1F), P Bradley 0-6, E Downey 0-2, JJ Higgins 0-2

Subs: F Canning, R Tweedy 1-0, N Finegan, C McAleer, S Boyle, M Downey 0-1, C Conway, E Sherry,

REFEREE: Kevin Park