Gaelic Games: Fixtures announced ahead of Antrim Club Hurling Championship

SUCCESS: St Gall's will be hopeful they can better last season's campaign

ANTRIM GAA have announced the fixtures for the upcoming Club Hurling Championship which kicks off on Thursday 24th July.

Last season saw all three tiers won by North Antrim sides with Cushendall, Carey Faugh's and Rasharkin winning the Senior, Intermediate and Junior titles respectively.

Rasharkin overcame Armoy in last year's final after a tight affair saw St Mary's clinch a fourth Junior Championship title in their history. The North Antrim side saw their inter-county campaign end at the hands of East Cavan Gaels at the quarter-final stage of the Ulster Championship.

Carey Faugh's had the best run amongst the Antrim clubs as they just lost out at the hands of Cork side Watergrasshill in the All-Ireland semi-final after they clinched both Antrim and Ulster Intermediate Titles

Cushendall made it two in a row last season when they managed to get the better of country rivals Dunloy at Corrigan Park when they squeezed victory by the minimum.

Ruairi Og etched their name on the trophy for the 16th time in the competitions history to officially see them as the Saffron County's most successful hurling club.

The Antrim Glens side could not replicate their form of a year prior when they clinched the 2023 Ulster title, after exiting at the semi-final stage last time out after an all-time classic against Slaughtneil which saw the Derry champions overcome the Glensmen after extra-time.

For Belfast clubs there is a lot to unpack and the potential for success across the board is realistic after both Rossa and St Brigid's managed to win both the Division One and Division Four league titles respectively.

Rossa ended a thirty-year drought in league hurling which could be huge ahead of the championship as they look to better their performance of last season which saw their Championship hopes end abruptly in the group stage.

The senior format sees the top spot in each go into directly into the semi-final knockout phase with the second and third placed sides entering the quarter-final stage to battle it out for a spot in the last four.

St Gall's, Sarsfield's and St Paul's will all be confident they can make it out of their groups and into the knockout phase with the top two directly entering a semi-final, with the last four battling it out for the second tier championship.

The Junior championship follows a similar format from the top tier with the group winners heading for the semi-final spots before second and third fighting it out in the quarter-finals.

North, West and South Belfast will all have some form of representation in the third tier with Ardoyne, Davitts, Lamh Dhearg and St Brigid's all involved in battling for the Junior title.

The full fixture list can be seen below.

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

GROUP A

Loughgiel Shamrocks v Carey Faughs - 8th August - Loughgiel

Rossa v Cushendall - 9th August - Shaws Road

Rossa v Loughgiel Shamrocks - 23rd August - NEUTRAL

Carey Faughs v Cushendall - 24th August - NEUTRAL

Carey Faughs v Rossa - 7th September - Carey

Cushendall v Loughgiel Shamrocks - 7th September - Cushendall

GROUP B

Dunloy v Ballycastle - 9th August - Dunloy

St Enda's v St John's - 10th August - St Enda's

St Enda's v Dunloy - 22nd August - NEUTRAL

Ballycastle v St John's - 23rd August - NEUTRAL

St John's v Dunloy - 6th September - Corrigan Park

Ballycastle v St Enda's - 6th September - Ballycastle

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP



GROUP A



Sarsfields v Rasharkin - 25th July - Bear Pit

Clooney Gaels v St Paul's - 25th July - Clooney Gaels

Rasharkin v Creggan - 8th August - Rasharkin

St Paul's v Sarsfields - 8th August - St Paul's

Creggan v Clooney Gaels - 23rd August - NEUTRAL

St Paul's v Rasharkin - 23rd August - NEUTRAL

Clooney Gaels v Sarsfields - 5th September - Clooney Gaels

Creggan v St Paul's - 6th September - Creggan

Sarsfield's v Creggan - 20th September - Bear Pit

Rasharkin v Clooney Gaels - 21st September - Raskarkin

GROUP B

Cloughmills v Tir na nOg - 26th July - Cloughmills

St Gall's v Glenarm - 26th July - Milltown

Cushendun v Glenariff Oisin - 27th July - Cushendun

Tir na nOg v Cushendun - 10th August - Randalstown

Glenarm v Cloughmills - 10th August - Glenarm

Glenariff Oisin v St Gall's - 10th August - Glenariff

Cushendun v Glenarm - 22nd August - NEUTRAL

St Gall's v Cloughmills - 23rd August - NEUTRAL

Tir na nOg v Glenariff - 24th August - NEUTRAL

Cloughmills v Cushendun - 5th September - Cloughmills

Glenarm v Glenariff Oisin - 6th September - Glenarm

St Gall's v Tir na nOg - 7th September - Milltown

Cushendun v St Gall's - 20th September - Cushendun

Tir na nOg v Glenarm - 21st September - Randalstown

Glenariff Oisin v Cloughmills - 21st September - Glenariff

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP



GROUP A

Glenravel v St Brigid's - 24th July - Glenravel

Ardoyne v Davitts - 25th July - Ardoyne

St Brigid's v Davitts - 9th August - NEUTRAL

Glenravel v Ardoyne - 10th August - NEUTRAL

St Brigid's v Ardoyne - 22nd August - Musgrave

Davitts v Glenravel - 23rd August - Davitt Park

GROUP B

Armoy v Lamh Dhearg - 26th July - Armoy

Ballymena v Gort na Mona - 27th July - Ballymena

Lamh Dhearg v Gort na Mona - 10th August - NEUTRAL

Glenravel v Ardoyne - 10th August - NEUTRAL

Armoy v Ballymena - 24th August - Armoy

Lamh Dhearg v Gort na Mona - 24th August - Hannahstown