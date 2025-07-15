Gaelic Games: Rossa celebrate end of 30-year title drought in Antrim's top-flight

ROSSA ended an almost three-decade drought in league hurling last weekend after results elsewhere officially confirmed the West Belfast side as champions as they headed to Ballycastle for their final game.

The Shaws Road men finished top of the pops and were officially named champions when title rivals Dunloy were at the end of a shock home defeat to local rivals Loughgiel Shamrocks.

After a tough campaign Rossa emerged as the cream of the crop with victories over Dunloy, Loughgiel Shamrocks and West Belfast rivals St John's proving pivotal.

This week Rossa head coach Chris McDonnell spoke with Belfast Media to discuss his side's successful league campaign.

"Relief! First and foremost, that is for sure," said the Rossa Head Coach.

"We had a fantastic celebration this past weekend and that final push in Loughiel to clinch it was fantastic. It was fantastic against Ballycastle last weekend too, we were going into a game with half a squad but to see the turn-out of fans, with families and kids packing out the place in Rossa colours was fantastic.

"Some of the fans opted out of going to the All-Ireland game in Croke which was some dedication as they turned out to watch us celebrate and lift the trophy, it meant a lot.

"We had some of the older generation down showing off their medals from the last title win, they probably blew a bit of dust off it before showing it mind you."

The Rossa manager believes that the club’s All-Ireland Intermediate Club Hurling title back in 2015 has helped with the current crop as that mix of experience with the hunger of their younger squad members has been key for the blue and saffron men.

"We obviously won the intermediate All-Ireland in 2015 and we have a lot of that squad still playing, they were younger then of course, but the boys who watched them climb the Hogan stand and lift an All-Ireland trophy at Croke Park, some of them now play with those boys," he added.

"There is a great mix in this group of both younger fresher talent like Murphy’s and Eoin Trainor and some more experienced boys that lined out a decade ago, it’s great to have that blend."

McDonnell commented on the old adage of ‘championship matters more’, believing this is not a reality in Antrim club hurling, especially when it comes to that extra incentive of bettering themselves against Belfast rivals.

"Right throughout the campaign every team give their all. I never once looked and saw a manager with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth as if he didn’t care, so it truly was a magnificent achievement," he added.

"The rivalry with St John’s has been there 80 or 90 years, so of course we wanted to get one over on them, but I think all the clubs in Belfast use each other as a marker to better themselves. They nearly went all the way last season in the championship and that spurred us on no doubt, so I definitely expect the same from their camp.

"All Belfast clubs are the same, we always want to be the best in the area and match each other on that level or better it, even take Division Four which St Brigid’s won and our reserve boys were gutted they just couldn’t do enough to win the league, but it shows that Belfast hurling is on the rise from the top to the bottom leagues."

McDonnell acknowledged how their title win has created waves elsewhere proving they can compete with the Saffron county’s best.

"It shows we can mix it with the country boys, 30 years is a long time without a league title but this one proves we can beat your Loughgiels and Dunloys. We aren’t here to just take part anymore.

"The game at Corrigan was a special one, we went in as underdogs and they (St John’s) were top at the time. We had a nervy end, but we got through and that was the turning point and it powered us on and through to the Sunday game where we won at the last puck against Loughiel, again when we were underdogs."

Chris also explained that success in both codes is the objective for Rossa as a proud dual club, and noted having to share a training schedule ahead of the both the football and hurling Championships could be tough when competing with teams who focus on the single code.

"The challenging side for us is always the fact we are a dual club. We have boys that will play both codes and the lack of rest can be a killer for them. Ourselves and the football lads sat and worked out a schedule to suit both games and training during the Championship so that we can accommodate for both codes.

"For every session we have, Cushendall and Loughiel have three. That’s always been the uphill battle we face. Our targets are always to win the league and Championship, but we know that can be a generalisation for every club, but this year we believe it can be done."

Rossa will not look at the title win as a job done. With the Antrim Senior Championship beginning in August, McDonnell is hopeful they can do better than last season’s campaign which saw the Shaws Road side exit at the group phase as they set their sights on the League and Championship double.

"Last year we didn’t get out of the group, it was a Group of Death so to speak. This year we hope to get to the semi-final and then who knows what we can do next, we have beaten every team that stand in our way.

"I still think Cushendall are the team to beat having won it last year, but we’ve done ourselves proud with the league title to show we are serious."