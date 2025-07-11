Gaelic Games: Sarsfield's and Aggies crowned CHAMPIONS in Antrim Football Leagues

BACK ON TOP: The Division Two winners are back to the top table in Antrim's Football

THIS season saw double league victories in Antrim’s Senior Divisions for West Belfast clubs St Agnes’ and Sarsfield's. The pair emerged as champions of Division Three and Division Two respectively after a gruelling and dramatic season for both clubs.

St Agnes’ clinched the league title after achieving 12 wins in the third tier and only losing two games against Ardoyne Kickham’s in May, and a final day loss to Pearse's after sewing up the league the week prior.

The Aggies used their Championship final loss against St Comgall’s last season as a springboard for the campaign just passed.

The narrow defeat gave the Woodland’s men motivation for the season ahead after the restructuring of the leagues confirmed that both St Agnes’ and Laochra Loch Lao would remain in the third tier.

🏆 Div 3 CHAMPIONS! 🏆



A massive congratulations to the St Agnes’ Senior Footballers on winning the league and being officially presented with the Division 3 trophy last night! 🖤🤍



More photos to follow!!



Up the Aggies! 🖤🤍🏐 pic.twitter.com/Ht0lDFtHvw — St Agnes GAC (@Naomh_Una_clg) July 3, 2025

A huge opening round victory at home to Wolfe Tones sent them on their way when they struck 37 points with only one in reply to their relentless offence at Woodlands.

The true marker came on matchday four, when the Aggies trekked to Laochra Loch Lao with the two favourites going head-to-head for the first time.

The soon-to-be champions dominated proceedings romping to a huge 3-15 to 0-7 victory putting down a marker to their only real challenger this season.

An impressive league double over arch-rivals Éire Óg was another huge highlight for the Andytown men.

On the last Wednesday in June the Aggies prevailed as league champions when they welcomed Laochra to Woodlands.

St Agnes’ knew any positive result against the team in second spot would secure the title and wrap Division Three in black and white ribbons. The previous blow-out from the home side was not to be repeated, with the champions elect fighting for a narrow four-point victory to secure the league title with celebrations in Casement Social Club following the victory.

Sarsfield's romped the second tier in style as they clinched their first title since 1985’s famous Championship winning side.

The invincible men from the Stewartstown Road went unbeaten throughout the campaign, mustering up an impressive 12 wins with their only black mark coming in a draw with fellow title-chasers Moneyglass in April.

The Paddies opened their campaign with a home victory against Rasharkin, setting the tone early as they won by 11 points and cruised into top spot from day one.

Top spot is where they stayed as Sarsfield's did not falter and added the scalps of fellow Belfast sides St Teresa’s, Gort na Móna and Davitt’s, before managing to secure the win against former Division One stalwarts and pre-season league favourites St Enda’s as they launched themselves clear at the top of the second tier.

A trip to Moneyglass on the penultimate game week gave the Bear Pit natives the chance of clinching the title.

Toome saw the top two fight a keenly contested affair, with the Sarsfield's edging the affair by just the three scores and securing not only the title in Division Two, but promotion back to the topflight once again after a long hiatus.

Both Aggies and Sarsfield's will be hoping a double could be on the horizon, as they both look to the Junior and Intermediate Championships respectively, knowing their league form can put them in good stead this summer.