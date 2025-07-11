LGFA: Antrim ladies eye all-Ireland glory

SUCCESS: Antrim have been an unstoppable force this season winning a League and Ulster double so far

ANTRIM’S Senior Ladies can once again make it to Croke Park should they overcome Sligo in their All-Ireland semi-final at Clones Park on Sunday.

The Saffrons head into the affair in fine form, having stretched their unbeaten run to 16 games under management duo Chris Scullion and Mickey Devlin, after a convincing victory against Carlow in their final All-Ireland group game.

Since the management duo took over in January, they have enjoyed nothing but success winning every game in their schedule including a Junior Ulster Championship victory over Derry in May adding in a promotion back to Division Three in what has been a massively successful opening campaign for the new management team.

INVINCIBLE: Antrim bosses Scullion and Devlin have yet to be beaten

Speaking to Belfast Media Group, co-manager Chris Scullion explained how proud he and Mickey have been to watch the success unfold in front of their eyes.

"We are extremely proud of this group," said Scullion.

"The way the girls have applied themselves not just at training but in every area that defines life as an intercounty player has been nothing short of outstanding. The commitment, the discipline, and the way they’ve embraced everything we’ve asked of them has been incredible.

"They’ve shown a level of maturity and drive that has made it a privilege for both Mickey and me to work with them."

TG4 All Ireland Junior Championship Semi Final



All roads lead to Clones this Sunday! Our senior ladies are one game away from booking their spot in the All Ireland Final on August 3rd!



Antrim v @SligoLGFA



⏰4pm

📍St Tiernach’s Park, Clones



🎟️https://t.co/WiMM096n8L pic.twitter.com/27fWa3Kgl8 — Antrim LGFA (@AntrimLGFA) July 8, 2025

The Antrim boss explained that the squad are in fact ahead of schedule, with an initial two-year plan laying down the groundwork, but Chris explained that it was not a shock to him that his side progressed so quickly.

"When we came in, we had a two-year plan in mind. If I’m honest, we’ve gone beyond where we thought we’d be at this stage, but at the same time, it doesn’t surprise us because of the work we’ve had from the players.

"From day one, we presented a vision and a clear roadmap for how we wanted to work. The response from the group was immediate. They committed to the process, and the standard they’ve set for themselves has driven the progress.

"We always knew the quality was in Antrim, and their success so far has been down to their attitude and their desire," said the Saffron boss.

STAR-PLAYER: St Paul's Lara Dahunsi will be key for Antrim on Sunday

The ladies' squad has always had its share of talented individuals, from St Paul’s stalwart Lara Dahunsi to Moneyglass pairing Maria O’Neill and Theresa Mellon, but their manager believes it takes more than just the individuals, and that has been key in their success so far.

"It’s absolutely vital. From the beginning, we made it clear that this would be about the team above all else.

"Every single player has earned their place and contributed meaningfully whether starting, coming off the bench, or pushing standards in training. Every girl has had game time in each competition we've played, and that’s not by accident it’s by design.’

"Our motto is 'Effort + Attitude > Talent', and the girls have bought into that completely. We’re a group that values what each person brings to the collective, and that’s a huge part of why we’ve been successful so far."

Antrim have already beaten Sunday’s opponents when the Saffrons ran out victors by eight scores on their second game of the Division Four campaign, which saw them earn promotion back to the third tier after a flawless season.

Despite a convincing victory back in January, the ladies' head coach is under no illusion that Sunday will be a foregone conclusion and understands his squad will need to fight tooth and nail to achieve an All-Ireland final.

"We’re under no illusions and know that this will be a very tough game," he said. "Sligo are a quality side with serious threats, and we respect them fully. That said, our focus is internal. We’ve prepared in the same way we always do with clarity, intent, and a belief in the standards we’ve set."

Scullion understands the nature of Sunday's game means there will be some nerves but believes that his side know their game plan and can cut through the tension early on.

"There’s always going to be some nerves, but they’re natural, and they show how much it means.

"For us, it’s about staying consistent with our approach, performing to our level, and letting the result take care of itself. If we bring the standard of performance that we demand of ourselves, then we give ourselves the best chance of winning, and that’s all you can ask."

Antrim have the chance to create some history as they look to overcome Sligo to set up a chance at the county’s fourth Junior All-Ireland title, with the last coming back in 2022 when they defeated fellow Ulster side Fermanagh at Croke Park.

Clones is the venue for Sunday’s huge game with tickets still available at Universe events as the Saffrons will hope to book their spot at Croke Park.