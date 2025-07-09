Soccer: Reds host testimonial for all-time leading scorer Joe 'The Goal' Gormley

CELEBRATION: Joe 'The Goal' Gormley takes to the pitch with his family at his testimonial on Sunday

CLIFTONVILLE’S all-time leading goalscorer enjoyed his testimonial for the club on Sunday when the Reds faced Derry City in honour of the legendary Joe ‘The Goal’ Gormley.

The clubs faced each other as part of Cliftonville’s pre-season fixtures ahead of their tie with St Joseph’s FC of Gibraltar in the Europa Conference League.

The sharp shooter lived up to his reputation when he lobbed the Candystripes goalkeeper to put Cliftonville in front early on.

❤️ A day for family. pic.twitter.com/V7NvT4Qf3M — Cliftonville FC (@cliftonvillefc) July 6, 2025

Adam O’Reilly and Danny Mullen struck back for the visitors before Ryan Corrigan’s late headed goal was enough to level proceedings in injury-time.

The game finished in a 2-2 draw, with the Reds using the game to try and bolster fitness levels ahead of their two-legged affair in Gibraltar.

Old faces returned to Solitude with Gormley facing off against his former strike partner, Liam Boyce, with the pair famously netting 95 goals during their two seasons up front for the North Belfast club and leading them to their last Irish Premiership title back-to-back in 2013 and 2014.

Joe ‘The Goal’ boasts a goal-record of 299 goals in 539 appearances for the Reds as he embarks on his 15th campaign for Cliftonville this season.

The five-time Irish Premiership golden boot winner netted 23 times last season for the Solitude side, proving his worth to Jim Magilton’s side when the 36-year-old netted the only goal after extra-time as the Reds beat Glentoran at Windsor Park to win the League Cup.

Joe Gormley thanked both Derry City and the fans on social media, as the sold-out Solitude paid tribute to their top man on Sunday afternoon.

"What a day! I want to thank the Committee and everyone who made this day so special, it will live in memory for the rest of my life.

"Thank you to Derry City and their fans who made the journey up, and to the Cliftonville fans, the best there is, thank you, I will be forever grateful."

A brilliant day all-round, celebrating Cliftonville’s most iconic centre-forward.