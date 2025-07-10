Gaelic Games: Antrim club football Championship fixtures announced

ANTRIM GAA have announced the fixture dates and venues for the 2025 Gaelic Football Championships this summer.

All three tiers were announced on Tuesday evening by Official County Channels with some cracking ties to come in July and August.

As a reminder, the previous winners of the three competitions are Cargin, All Saints and St Comgall's.

Erin’s Own Cargin clinch a three-repeat of Senior Championships after they defeated Portglenone at Corrigan Park after a gruelling affair that went to extra-time.

In the Intermediate Championship, Ballymena All Saints were crowned as victors after they overcame St Teresa’s and continued that form this season as they finished in the league play-off phase in Division One.

And in the Junior Championship, St Comgall’s clinched a double after they won both the Junior and Division Three titles when they defeated St Agnes’ at Hightown with a three-point victory at the home of St Enda’s.

St Comgall's overcame St Agnes' to clinch the Junior Championship last season

Last month the draws were made for all three competitions, with some tasty ties on the horizon this summer.

The Junior draw saw eight teams split into two groups, with the first place guaranteeing a semi-final spot, meanwhile second and third head for a quarter-final play-off. The winner/runner-up guarantees themselves promotion to the second tier, with St Agnes’ already winning the Third Division.

The Intermediate competition saw a similar format, this time with the added threat of relegation coming into play.

Ten teams were split into two groups of five. First and second will qualify for the semi-finals, but the bottom placed sides both battling it out in a relegation play-off with the loser heading for the Junior and Division Three next season.

CHAMPIONS: Cargin will look to clinch their FOURTH title in as many years

The intermediate winner/runner-up will join Sarsfields after their invincible run in the Second Division sees them promoted.

And finally, in the top tier, Antrim’s Senior Championship will be its biggest yet with 16 teams competing to overthrow reigning champions Cargin.

The 16 teams will be split into four groups of the same number, with the top two qualifying for the quarter-finals. Each fourth placed side will then enter a group play-off with the loser of both the semi-final and final being relegated to the second-tier next season.

Belfast Media will be providing coverage of the games throughout all three tournaments, with post-match reports and Matchday Live experiences available both on the web and in the weekly print editions of the Andersonstown News/North Belfast News.

BELFAST CLASH: Group C has Lámh Dhearg facing against St Gall's

The first date for the diary is July 30th when the opening round of the Intermediate Championship begins.

The pick of the ties could be between 2024 finalists St Teresa’s who welcome the newly promoted and reigning Junior champions St Comgall’s.

Elsewhere, some other key fixtures see Éire Óg travel to Laochra Loch Lao on Friday August 1st in the Junior Championship, with the Ógs determined to rectify a poor season, but face Laochra Loch Lao who will also be keen on trying to win the club's first major honour.

The Senior competition is the last to start with games on all three weekend days. The tie of the round is on Sunday, August 3rd as Lámh Dhearg welcome St Gall’s to Hannahstown after the league fixture between the sides saw a controversial ending when the Lámh’s ran out victors, a game that could prove detrimental for both sides in their Championship campaigns.

The full fixture list can be seen below.

SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

GROUP A

Cargin v Tír na Nóg – Cargin – 3rd August

Dunloy v St John’s – Dunloy – 3rd August

Tír na nÓg v Dunloy – Randalstown – 16th August

St John’s v Cargin – Corrigan – 17th August

Dunloy v Cargin – NEUTRAL – 30th August

St John’s v Tír na nÓg – NEUTRAL – 30th August

GROUP B

Portglenone v Glenravel – Portglenone – 1st August

Aldergrove v Rossa – Aldergrove – 2nd August

Rossa v Portglenone – Rossa – 16th August

Glenravel v Aldergrove – Glenravel - 17th August

Rossa v Glenravel – NEUTRAL – 31st August

Adergrove v Portglenone – NEUTRAL – 31st August

GROUP C

Ballymena v Creggan – Ballymena – 1st August

Lámh Dhearg v St Gall’s – Hanahstown – 3rd August

St Gall’s v Ballymena – Milltown – 16th August

Creggan v Lámh Dhearg – Creggan – 17th August

Creggan v St Gall’s – NEUTRAL – 31st August

Ballymena v Lámh Dhearg – NEUTRAL – 31st August

GROUP D

Aghagallon v Ahoghill – Aghagallon – 2nd August

St Brigid’s v St Paul’s – Musgrave – 3rd August

Ahoghill v St Brigid’s – Ahoghill – 15th August

St Paul’s v Aghgallon – St Paul’s – 15th August

Ahoghill v St Paul’s – NEUTRAL – 30th August

Aghagallon v St Brigid’s – NEUTRAL – 30th August

INTERMEDIATE CHAMPIONSHIP

GROUP A

Moneyglass v Sarsfields – Moneyglass – 30th July

St Enda’s v St Patrick’s Lisburn – St Enda’s – 30th July

St Patrick’s Lisburn v Rasharkin – Lisburn – 2nd August

Sarsfields v St Enda’s – Bear Pit – 3rd August

Moneyglass v St Patrick’s – Lisburn – 17th August

Rasharkin v St Enda’s – Rasharkin – 17th August

St Enda’s v Moneyglass – St Enda’s – 30th August

Sarsfields v St Patrick’s Lisburn – Bear Pit – 31st August

St Comgall’s v Glenavy – St Comgall’s – 12th September

St Patrick’s v Sarsfields – Lisburn – 13th September

GROUP B

St Teresa’s v St Comgall’s – St Teresa’s – 30th July

Gort na Mona v Glenavy – Gort na Mona – 30th July

Glenavy v St Teresa’s – Glenavy – 2nd August

St Comgall’s v Davitts – St Comgalls – 3rd August



Davitts v St Teresa’s – Davitts – 15th August

Gort na Mona v St Comgall’s – Gort na Mona - 15th August

St Teresa’s v Gort na Mona – St Teresa’s – 29th August

Glenavy v Davitts – Glenavy – 30th August

Rasharkin v St Enda’s – Rasharkin – 14th September

Davitts v Gort na Mona – Davitts – 14th September

JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP

GROUP A

Pearses v Wolfe Tones – Pearses – 1st August

Laochra Loch Lao v Éire Óg – Laochra Loch Lao – 1st August

Laochra Loch Lao v Pearses – NEUTRAL VENUE – 16th August

Éire Óg v Wolfe Tones – NEUTRAL VENUE – 16th August

Éire Óg v Pearses – Woodlands – 29th August

Wolfe Tones v Laochra Loch Lao – 30th August

GROUP B

St Agnes’ v Ardoyne – Woodlands – 3rd August

St Malachy’s v O’Donnells – St Malachy’s – 3rd August

St Agnes’ v St Malachy’s – NEUTRAL VENUE – 17th August

Ardoyne v O’Donnells – NEUTRAL VENUE – 17th August

Ardoyne v St Malachy’s – Ardoyne – 29th August

O’Donnells v St Agnes’ – O’Donnells – 31st August