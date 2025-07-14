LGFA: Antrim Ladies All-Ireland Final bound after semi-final victory over Sligo

TG4 All-Ireland Junior Championship semi-final

Antrim 3-10 Sligo 1-10

Clones Park

ANTRIM Ladies will be heading for Croke Park as they look to clinch a third All-Ireland Junior title following victory over Sligo on Sunday.

Antrim ran out six-point victors on Sunday after a hard-fought victory in Fermanagh to set up an All-Ireland final against Louth on August 3.

The Saffrons had previously defeated Sligo in their impressive league campaign which saw Antrim promoted back to Division Three.

This time the Ulster side were made to work hard for the win by a Sligo team who never gave up and had cut the gap to just three entering the closing stages.

Ellen Kelleher opened the scoring with a pointed free for the Connacht county before midfielder stalwart Lara Dahunsi replied for Antrim.

Captain Bronagh Devlin led the attack for Antrim

Leah Duffy and Sarah O’Neill then exchanged scores as the sides were level for the second time in the sixth minute.

Duffy edged Sligo ahead by two in the 13th minute courtesy of two frees from range but Antrim then took control.

Captain Bronagh Devlin and Maria O’Neill drew the Saffrons level in the 17th minute after their efforts from the dead ball were on point, before Dahunsi put Antrim ahead for the first time in the contest one minute later.

On the 20th minute Antrim keeper Aine Devlin pulled off a save to deny Sligo's danger woman Leah Duffy, proving to be a pivotal moment in the affair as Antrim maintained their lead.

Antrim's defensive stronghold proved important as they kept the Magpies at bay despite having the lion's share of possession in the first half.

The Glen's County then extended their lead to four thanks to Maria O'Neill's effort just before the break as they lead 0-8 to 0-4 after a strong end to the first period.

Anna McDaniel kicked over the first point of the second half in the 33rd minute after Sligo suffered a barren patch of 20 minutes without scoring, but Aine Tubridy cancelled it out with a fine effort from range.

In the 37th minute Antrim got the first goal of the game after O’Neill picked up possession deep in the midfield and raced through the open space, the Moneyglass forward held off her opposite number before firing into the net.

Áine Tubridy celebrates as her side eye All-Ireland glory once more

Sligo had a chance to get back into the game minutes later but the Antrim net-minder Devlin saved from McDaniel for the second time. McDaniel then followed up with a point from the resulting effort.

Bronagh Devlin restored Antrim’s seven point advantage with a fine point from play as the Saffron captain led her side clear of their opponents mid-way through the second period.

Maria O’Neill grabbed both her and her side’s second goal in the 51st minute after she found space to thump the ball beyond Maguire in the Sligo goal.

The black and white county responded immediately with a goal of their own from Leah Duffy who proved to be a thorn in Antrim's side.

Antrim had a nervy end when their lead dwindled away to just the three scores after points from Duffy and substitute Rianne Smith's brace cut the gap.

As the Yeats County went in search of scores Antrim were back in numbers and holding their own.

The Saffrons sealed their win with a third goal in stoppage time from substitute Aoibhoinn Monaghan after she was on hand to put the final nail in the coffin for Sligo and book Antrim's spot in next month's final.

Antrim Boss Chris Scullion touched on how proud he was of his squad, noting their mature approach in recent months has been vital to their success.

"We are extremely proud of this group," said Scullion.

"The way the girls have applied themselves not just at training but in every area that defines life as an inter-county player has been nothing short of outstanding. The commitment, the discipline, and the way they’ve embraced everything we’ve asked of them has been incredible.

"They’ve shown a level of maturity and drive that has made it a privilege for both Mickey and me to work with them."

TEAMS:

ANTRIM: A Devlin; N McIntosh, M Blaney, M Mulholland; S O’Neill 0-1, C Brown, C McKenna; A Mulholland, Á Tubridy 0-1; T Mellon, M O’Neill 2-2 (0-1f), A Kelly; B Devlin 0-2(0-1f), L Dahunsi 0-2, L Agnew 0-1.

Subs: O Ni Corra, A Monaghan 1-0, D Boyd, O Todd

SLIGO: E Maguire; J Creegan, C Dunne, H Walsh; C King, C Walsh, T Breheny; S Regan, R Kennedy; M McCormack, A McDaniel 0-2, S Feeney; L Duffy 1-4 (0-3f), C Gilligan, E Kelleher 0-1 (0-1f)

Subs: N Brennan, C Gorman, S Curley 0-1, R Smith 0-2 , L Normanly

Referee: Paul McCaughey (Westmeath)