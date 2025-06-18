MATCHDAY LIVE: St Gall's face St Brigid's in Antrim topflight clash

TOP CLASH: St Gall's face St Brigid's for the first time this season

ST GALL'S face a tough home tie against top four chasing St Brigid's with League Play-Off spots on the line

Both sides sit in the top six, with the top four sides in Division One set for a play-off in order to clinch the title.



Team News: 19:00pm

ST GALL'S: K Niblock, C McGirr, T Keenan, J McCaffrey, R Wilson, C McCabe, A Gallagher, L Lynn, G O'Neill, M Murray, B Bradley, D Wilson, C Walsh, C Doherty, D Quinn.

ST BRIGID'S: D Heery, J Toner, O Downey, S Doyle, S Downey, J Morgan, R Carleton, P Finnegan, J Finnegan, R Boyle, D Quinn, P King, P Bradley, E Downey 0-1, JJ Higgins

SECOND HALF: ST GALL'S 1-10 1-17 ST BRIGID'S

Throw-in: 19:15pm

2' And we're off, St Brigid's take the lead with a first score courtesy of Morgan

3' The Biddies double their tally early on thanks to scores Paul Bradley

5' Free kicked cleanly from inside the 21-line from Enda Downey making it three scores to nil.

7' Shea Downey scores for St Brigid's as their early dominance continues

9' St Gall's finally on the board thanks to Aodhan Gallagher who hit a sweet strike from out-wide

11' Daniel Quinn strikes for the home-side as St Gall's begin to build some momentum reducing their deficit to two.

13' JJ Higgins strikes another effort between the posts before Enda Downey fists another score to extend his sides lead to four scores.

17' CLOSE! Joe Downey attempts to inflict further damage as he saw St Gall's shot-stopped Niblock caught in the midfield sweeping, the midfielder's strike was mishit as it trickled wide.

19' Shouts from the crowd for 'SCORE OF THE MATCH' as St Brigid's take a five score lead thanks to Downey.

20' Higgins hits another through the centre of the uprights, but St Gall's show some fightback with a score courtesy of Liam Lynn.

23' After a bit of wrestling the possession, St Brigid's strike again this time through Ronan Carleton.

27' CONTROVERSY! - ST GALL'S looked to have had a penalty when Brendan Bradley was dragged down as he struck his effort wide of the post, the referee signals for a wide.

30' St Gall's score a duo of the points through Daniel Quinn and Brendan Bradley but St Brigid's struck back after Peter King's looping effort was tipped over by the St Gall's keeper.



HALFTIME: St Gall's 0-5 0-10 St Brigid's

AROUND THE GROUND'S ELSEWHERE...

DIVISION ONE HALF-TIME

St John's 0-9 - 1-9 Lahm Dhearg

Rossa 1-10 - 1-06 All Saint's

Creggan 0-12 - 1-04 Tír nA nÓg

Ahoghill 0-2 - 4-8 Dunloy

First-Half Takeaways:

- St Gall's have shown they can attack, but the key killer for the home-side is their failure in keeping Possession.

- St Brigid's are DEADLY when in the shooting zone

- Only five points split the sides, the early openings determine who can win this affair

What else would you be doing on a random Wednesday in June? 🏐



31' AND WE ARE BACK UNDERWAY!

31' Paul Bradley strikes first in the second-period for St Brigid's

33' Bradley doubles his second-half tally and his personal game score to 0-4

34' That man again Bradley, completely dominating the opening stages of the second period.

38' GOAL! - St Gall's are not Dead Yet! Callum Walsh wins a fantastic flick on from Conn McFarlane who batted the ball into the path of his forward partner. Walsh rounded the keeper and thumped it into the net

40' Walsh scores again for St Gall's but this time his goal effort goes between the posts the forward should have let the net ripple but the momentum in the past few has swung in favour of the hosts.

43' Ronan Boyle calms the away bench after the Biddies held possession for a spell before the half-forward saw his space where he managed to get a score off.

47' Daniel Quinn scores a free from close range with the score-line once again reduced to four points

49' JJ Higgins strikes a score over the black spot as St Brigid's knock another on the scoreboard.

50' GOAL! - And that looks to be a huge nail in the coffin for the home-side. Substitute Ryan Tweedy made no mistake as he curved his effort beyond Niblock for the goal.

54' The away side extend their lead thanks to another sub Matthew Downey

56' St Gall's have limited time remaining but have reduced the deficit once again through Quinn.

58' Paul Bradley extends his sides lead and his own score tally to 0-5 after a close range effort for a point.

59' The home-side reply thanks to Daniel Quinn who strikes a lovely effort for a two-pointer with seven points splitting the sides.

61' St Brigid's are slowing the tempo down and holding possession as we enter the dying seconds

FULL-TIME - St Gall's 1-10 - 1-17 St Brigid's

The Biddies take the points after a dominant display against a sloppy St Gall's side could not handle the pressure on offer from the away side.