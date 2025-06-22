Gaelic Games: Late Lámh Dhearg collapse gifts Creggan victory

The Hannahstown side had a defensive collapse at the end of the first-half

O’NEILL’S ANTRIM CLUB FOOTBALL DIVISION ONE

Lamh Dhearg 2-16 Creggan Kickham’s 1-24

Hannahstown

LATE scores from Jamie McCann and Conor Small helped Creggan to victory against Lámh Dhearg at Hannahstown on Saturday evening, keeping them on track in their push for the top flight title.

Lámh Dhearg welcomed second-placed Creggan in the penultimate fixture of this season’s league campaign. They suffered a set-back during the week after a draw at Corrigan Park with struggling St John’s all but ended their hopes of a top four league finish this season.

A home-tie against the high-flying Creggan gave the Hannahstown men a chance to build some momentum ahead of the Antrim Club Championship in six weeks’ time.

The game started fast, after Kevin Small struck over the bar after Creggan won the throw-in and put the home side on the back foot within 30 seconds. Although, it did not take long for Mark Finnegan to reply after his strike from distance levelled proceedings in the early stages.

Lámh Dhearg found the net on the sixth minute after Jody Quinn won the second ball from a kick-out, his one-two pass with Donal Martin gifted the midfielder space for a strike on goal which he gladly took, rifling an effort beyond the goalkeeper.

Quinn was on hand once again for Lámh Dhearg as the midfielder caught the ball with a swerving effort from the outside of his right foot, which soared between the uprights for a two-pointer.

Sean Duffin replied for Creggan after a lovely shimmy from the forward saw him beat his opposite number and hand-pass the ball over for a score.

With five minutes left in the first half Lámh Dhearg looked to pull away from their opposition as they struck their second goal of the half. Mark Finnegan struck his effort into the net after some fantastic build-up play which included a link-up with Keelan McCann who started the counter when the midfielder won the second ball from a kick-out.

The game hit a crazy patch as the half drew to a close. Creggan upped the ante with a brace of scores from Conor Johnston, before Conor Small and Shea McCann both managed to strike two-pointers for their side all in the space of three minutes of football.

Jamie McCann then struck a two-pointer just before the whistle was blown with Kevin Small coming close to a goal for Creggan in the dying seconds, but John Finucane stood strong despite his defence falling to pieces moments before the break.

Lámh Dhearg ended the half stunned, as their lead was not only wiped out but overturned in favour of Kickham’s, who led the West Belfast men by three at the mid-way point.

After a strong start to the half, @lamhdheargclg trail @KickhamsCreggan by 3 points at the break in Hannahstown. pic.twitter.com/8WH4NoY4aT — Maghnus Dunne (@mags6788) June 21, 2025

The home-side knew they needed a strong start in the second half after they failed to stop any Creggan momentum at the end of the first period. Declan Smith did just that for his side when he struck for two after his effort from distance was on target reducing the deficit to the minimum.

Creggan did reply shortly after when Conor McCann hit a free for his side and managed to recover their three-point advantage before Dominic McAteer curved one over the bar to add another to the away side's score.

Lámh Dhearg did strike for two thanks to Mark Finnegan’s effort from the dead-ball, but in typical fashion of the game Creggan were not slow in the reply as Jamie McCann planted another effort over for two.

DESPAIR: Lamh Dhearg blew their lead with a seven point swing

Finnegan had an important period for his side when the forward struck five points in as many minutes with back-to-back two-pointers, with the pick of the bunch coming after he linked up well with teammates Jody Quinn and Darren Bellew to open space for Finnegan to punt an effort from just past the 45-line.

The sides were all square with eight minutes left of the game when Jamie McCann struck another two-pointer for his side as they looked to pull clear in the closing stages.

Creggan finally managed to beat Finucane in the Lámh Dhearg net when Joe McAteer slotted his effort low and beyond the shot-stopper dragging his side five clear with three minutes remaining.

Aiden McGuigan managed to give Lámh Dhearg some hope late in the game with a two-pointer to reduce the score to the minimum, just before Jody Quinn looked set to swing the tie in favour of the home side when the midfielder burst through Creggan’s backline and looked poised to strike his second goal of the afternoon. The midfielder could not gather the space for a shot at goal, instead opting for a hand-pass, but unfortunately it looped Oisin Kerr in the Creggan net but dropped into the bottom corner for an illegal score.

Sean Duffin hit another two, before Conor Small struck a point from play as Creggan rounded off proceedings.

LOOKING AHEAD: The home-side turn their attention to championship

Tempers flared at the death when the home side were awarded a late free, Ross Murray and Conor Small butted heads as the latter attempted to take it quickly in hoping to start a comeback for his side, but Small’s slap away caused emotions to spill over as both sets of players needed calming from referee Darren McKeown.

Creggan held possession for the closing minutes to secure the win in a great game of football between two quality topflight clubs. The football league season ends on Wednesday week, with Creggan hosting Aldergrove and Lámh Dhearg traveling to Portglenone as they look to end their seasons on a high note with the Championship group stage’s kicking off in August.



Lámh Dhearg: J Finucane, R Murray, P Mervyn, S P Gibson, D Smith 0-2, B Smith, E Matassa, M Jordan, J Quinn 1-3 (1TP), E Stanley, E McKeown, R Diamond, M Finnegan 1-8 (0-5f), D Martin, A Murray

Subs: G Smyth, A McGuigan 0-2, M Herron, C Lappin

Creggan: O Kerr, S Maguire, R Johnston, F Close, D McAteer 0-2, E Carey-Small, J McCann 0-4 (2TP), K McCann, C McCann 0-2, S Duffin 0-4, C Small 0-4 (2TP), R McCann, C Johnston 0-4, K Small 0-1, S McCann 0-2 (1TP)

Subs: P Graham, T McCann, J McAteer 1-1, J McAteer, A Martin