LGFA: Antrim LGFA and Camogie host dual launch for championships in Belfast

CLUB COLOURS: The Launch of the Antrim LGFA and Camogie Championship campaigns took place at the weekend

SATURDAY saw the launch of the Antrim LGFA and Camogie championships for the 2025 season, which took place in Commercial Court and Donegall Quay.

The two codes of Ladies Gaelic Football and Camogie came together to launch the championship season across senior, intermediate, and junior categories.

The photoshoot in Commercial Court was chosen to encompass the coloured umbrellas and thus coincide with ongoing campaigns to draw attention and support to our diverse playing and supporting community.

Thanks to the guidance of Ursula Lynch, Chair Antrim LGFA, and Úna Kelly, Chair Antrim Camogie, both sports have been progressively aligning fixtures for both league and championships to work for both entities.

850_2276.jpg

Both codes have done tremendously well in their county efforts this season, with the ladies football team set for an All-Ireland Junior semi-final at the end of June and the camogs also sealing an All-Ireland Intermediate semi-final set for July after victory over Meath last Sunday.

It has been more than just a wish, as fixture committees have worked enthusiastically together to make it a reality to encourage the best quality for both games.

Úna Kelly spoke at the venue on Saturday afternoon. She touched on the cohesiveness that both codes have developed in the past year as they move towards integration of both in the upcoming years.

“We have been working closely with the LGFA this year in terms of fixtures planning and as we move towards integration with the GAA in 2027, we believe we are working hard together to bring our organisations forward in a position of strength through our close relationship,” she said.

“We have secured funding from Belfast City Council to enable us to continue to work to empower and promote sport throughout our county for women and girls of all ages and backgrounds.”

A successful event all round and with the draw set for later this summer, all eyes will certainly be tuned in to see the club ties.