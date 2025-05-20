Amazing dishes await you at Seatons of Sailortown

AFTER its opening last November, Seatons of Sailortown is the latest addition to the historic docks area of Belfast.

Formerly McKenna’s, it was acquired by Kelvin Collins, who also runs Ben Madigan’s on the Cavehill Road.

Offering food, a wide range of drinks and live music, I finally got the opportunity to visit for myself one Thursday lunchtime.

Seatons serves food five days a week, with lunch and dinner, Wednesday and Thursday, all-day menu on a Friday and Saturday and Sunday dinner too.

We were shown to our table by a friendly and attentive member of staff and presented with the lunch menu, which consisted of small plates, large plates and signature sandwiches.

For starters, our first offering was the Buffalo Hot Wings, smothered in house Buffalo sauce with a side dip of Blue Cheese sauce. The flavour was perfection with the heat of the Buffalo sauce complemented by the flavoursome Blue Cheese sauce.

The second starter was the small plate of Korean Cauliflower, a popular vegetarian or vegan option. Although none of us are either, it was a fantastic recommendation by our waiter. The cauliflower was crispy fried in light batter and the Korean dressing was mouth-watering to say the least. We were all surprised how good it was and definitely something that everyone should try, whether vegetarian, vegan or not.

The final starter was enjoyed by my colleague – Vegetable Soup and I was reliably informed it was superb too. Served with a toasted wheaten bread, the soup was flavoursome, homely and hearty. There is also an option to add smoked chicken to the soup for £1.

On to the main lunch dishes and for myself, the Signature Sandwich section stood out and particularly, the Pork and Pickle.

Served on ‘Bakari’ Rye Sourdough, it was filled with Smoked Pork Shoulder, Swiss Cheese, American Mustard, pickled cucumber and Sauerkraut.

Priced at £12.50, it is well worth it. The pork shoulder was tender and fell apart in your mouth and the flavours of the cheese, mustard, cucumber and Sauerkraut was the perfect mix for the sandwich. A return visit to Seaton’s is on the cards purely for this alone.

A fellow colleagues opted for the large plate Seafood Chowder – which consisted of Smoked Haddock, Salmon and Prawns in a White Wine and Langoustine velouté served with Guinness and treacle wheaten bread. It was superbly presented and tasted beautifully too with the freshness of the fish also noted. Often seen on menus across Belfast and beyond, the Seafood Chowder at Seaton’s is as good as any.

My other lunch companion went for the special of the day, which was the Confit of Duck, served on a bed of mash, cabbage and a gravy dressing. Admittingly, she stated it was not something she would usually go for but again, it went down a treat.

Having been to Ben Madigans on several occasions, which is popular for its food also, I had high expectations of Seaton’s and was not disappointed. Kelvin has seen an opportunity for a family, friendly and traditional bar in the historic area of Sailortown and is doing a fantastic job. I am already looking forward to a return visit to Seatons for one of their Signature Sandwiches especially and a delve into their drinks offerings.



Seatons of Sailortown

57 Dock Street, Belfast BT15 1LF

Tel: 028 9013 7518

E: info@seatonsbelfast.com

www.seatonsbelfast.com