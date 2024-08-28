An Droichead presents Teaċ Daṁsa world premiere at the Waterfront

PREMIERE: Dancer James Southward will be bringing his skills to the Waterfront next month

AN Droichead is set to bring the internationally acclaimed dance and theatre company Teaċ Daṁsa to Belfast in September for the world premiere of its new work, ‘Nobodaddy’.

Created by the multi-award winning choreographer Michael Keegan-Dolan and his Teaċ Daṁsa ensemble, ‘Nobodaddy’ is described as “an ode to the peacemakers and the bringers of good things.” It will be performed at the Waterfront Hall on September 17 and 18.

This affecting, large-scale dance and theatre ritual is inspired by the poetry of William Blake and will feature dialogue and song in both English and Irish.

The production boasts a company of nine dancers – including Belfast's Ryan O’Neill – and six musicians, including Vermont folk music master Sam Amidon. Collectively, the company features artists from Japan, Hawaii, Greece, France, the United States, England, Ireland and Serbia.

Based in the West Kerry Gaelteacht, Teaċ Daṁsa makes work which is informed by the traditions, language and music of Ireland. The new show is the culmination of a year-long engagement between An Droichead and Teaċ Daṁsa which has been shaped by voices and stories from across the city.

‘Nobodaddy’ follows several award-winning productions from Teaċ Daṁsa which have toured internationally and will mark the first time the company has performed in Belfast.

I am in Ireland with @teacdamsa working on NOBODADDY - coming this autumn to Belfast, Dublin, and London. tix now available for all shows at https://t.co/wEqITfkWfD pic.twitter.com/8x30k1Zoxd — Sam Amidon (@samamidon) July 28, 2024

Claire Kieran, Arts Officer with An Droichead, said: “At An Droichead we aim to inspire people to make Irish language and culture a part of their lives. This aligns with the ethos of Teaċ Daṁsa and so the partnership was a natural fit for us.

"Having seen Teaċ Daṁsa’s production of ‘MÀM’, I was moved by the power of Michael’s work and knew instantly that it was important for his work to be made available to Belfast audiences.

"We are really excited about this collaboration and proud that this multidisciplinary piece, which has been created in the West Kerry Gaeltacht and inspired by our city, will premiere here in Belfast.”

Michael Keegan-Dolan, Artistic Director of Teaċ Daṁsa, said: “The road from Corca Dhuibhne in West Kerry to An Droichead in Béal Feirste can at times feel very long but the conversations we have had and the work we have done together has brought us very close.

"Working with the team at An Droichead has been an inspiration. It has propelled the work we make at Teaċ Daṁsa deeper into an understanding of what it is to be alive. Through this process of exchange I have learned to appreciate more fully the ones who are willing to extend a friendly hand.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “This is a very special collaboration, made possible by our Belfast 2024 programme. Both Teaċ Daṁsa and Michael Keegan-Dolan are world-renowned in their field, and we’re pleased to be able to bring them to Belfast for the first time, as part of our celebration of the city’s creativity.”

Tickets are available to purchase online now at www.waterfront.co.uk